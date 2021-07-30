Log in
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
204.625 EUR   -1.17%
VOLKSWAGEN : posts a strong first half
VOLKSWAGEN : VW's Skoda Auto raises deliveries to 515,300 cars in H1
VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
Volkswagen : posts a strong first half

07/30/2021 | 05:09am EDT
Volkswagen CFO Alexander Seitz: 'We succeeded in further reducing our fixed cost ratio. Our strict cost discipline, the good progress we have made in implementing our strategic realignment in North and South America, results-oriented management of the markets and significant volume growth are giving a boost to our financial figures.' The operating net cash flow before special items was positive at EUR 0.8 billion. 'This shows that we are well on the way to achieving our goal of an operating net cash flow of between EUR 1 and EUR 2 billion in 2023.'

Outlook for 2021 confirmed

Now that the first six months have ended, the Volkswagen brand confirms its forecast for the current fiscal year. Seitz: 'Although there are signs that the supply bottlenecks for semiconductors are beginning to ease, we expect a very challenging third quarter from a supply perspective. Nevertheless, we are confirming our outlook for the year as a whole. We anticipate a significant year-on-year increase in deliveries and sales revenue in 2021 and still aim to post an operating return on sales in the target corridor between 3 and 4 percent. We are sticking to our target margin of 6 percent by 2023 and aim to position the brand for sustainable profitability.'

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 09:08:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
07/30/2021 | 05:09am EDT
VOLKSWAGEN : VW's Skoda Auto raises deliveries to 515,300 cars in H1
VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : RBC remains its Buy rating
Eurostoxx 50 : European stocks close at new highs on earnings lift
VOLKSWAGEN : Sets New Strategy To Boost Sales in China
VOLKSWAGEN : To Carefully Consider Potential IPO of Porsche
VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
VOLKSWAGEN : Konzern Präsentation - Leading the Transformation - H1 Analyst and ..
Asked on Porsche IPO, VW CEO says we have to 'consider' tapping markets
Financials
Sales 2021 249 B 296 B 296 B
Net income 2021 14 421 M 17 136 M 17 136 M
Net cash 2021 31 711 M 37 682 M 37 682 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,54x
Yield 2021 3,67%
Capitalization 126 B 150 B 150 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 662 653
Free-Float 56,8%
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 207,05 €
Average target price 278,71 €
Spread / Average Target 34,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Chief Financial Officer
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG35.84%150 030
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION23.87%248 800
DAIMLER AG31.77%93 544
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY37.56%80 498
BMW AG17.78%64 464
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED31.39%60 534