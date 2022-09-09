Log in
  Volkswagen AG
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Volkswagen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:40 2022-09-09 am EDT
146.94 EUR   +0.56%
07:14aGerman court keeps hearing farmer's climate case against VW
AQ
04:55aTAKE FIVE : Navigating the energy shock
RE
04:53aVolkswagen's Porsche Cancels Talks With Red Bull on Formula One Entry
MT
Volkswagen : presents all-electric ID. XTREME off-road concept car in Locarno

09/09/2022 | 07:20am EDT
The ID. XTREME from Volkswagen stands for maximum emotion and a desire for adventure. The concept vehicle was created by the team of Andreas Reckewerth (Head of overall vehicle) in the Volkswagen Development department. "The modular electric drive matrix (MEB) has enormous technical potential," says Silke Bagschik, Head of the MEB Product Line. "For many of our customers, vehicles are much more than just a means of transport. With the ID. XTREME, we are raising electric mobility from VW to a new performance level." The result of the project is a unique off-road vehicle that impresses with its rugged appearance and outstanding power.
A high-performance drive on the rear axle and software adaptations in the drive control unit increase the system power of the concept car by 65 kW to 285 kW compared with the ID.4 GTX - in other words, by about 30 percent. "The
ID. XTREME is made by enthusiasts at Volkswagen for ID. enthusiasts here in Locarno. We are really eager to find out how the fans of electromobility react to the vehicle. Based on the feedback from our community, we will decide how to proceed with the project," adds Silke Bagschik.

The exterior of the VW ID. XTREME also shows that the vehicle is ready for every off-road adventure. Raised rally running gear, 18-inch off-road wheels, a modified crash member with additional front bumper, and 50 mm-wider wings manufactured by 3D printing combine to give the concept vehicle an authentic off-road look. The roof carrier with additional LED lights and the completely closed aluminium underbody also equip the fully electric all-wheel drive vehicle for excursions away from paved roads.

Acoustically also, the ID. XTREME has something special to offer: the driving noise was developed together with Volkswagen Design especially for the concept vehicle and is output to the outside via a sound generator in the wheel housing. In the interior, the concept car impresses with various highlights, including numerous Alcantara applications, revamped seats and elements in the accent colour orange. And it goes without saying that the ID. XTREME is sustainable: a no longer required test vehicle from production development and a used 82 kWh battery were taken as the basis for the concept vehicle.

Volkswagen is presenting the ID. XTREME to the public for the first time at the
ID. Treffen in Locarno. The event by and for fans of electric mobility is taking place for the second time this year and could become the green and sustainable event for electric mobility modelled on the GTI meeting at Lake Wörth (Austria). This year,
ID. enthusiasts from the whole of Europe are meeting up on the shore of Lago Maggiore from 6 to 10 September to share their experiences with electric mobility.

Initiated and organized by the ID. Drivers Club the ID. Treffen is supported by Volkswagen as part of its commitment to the way to ZERO. Together with experts from the company the team of the Volkswagen Drivers Club is attending the event to provide insights into the current developments in the area of sustainable mobility. Alongside the ID. XTREME, Volkswagen is also presenting other models from the ID. family in Locarno.

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 11:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
