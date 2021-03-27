Log in
VOLKSWAGEN AG

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Volkswagen recalls Audi A3s in the U.S. over air bag concerns

03/27/2021 | 09:11am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The new Audi A3 E-Tron petrol-electric hybrid car is seen during the second press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen has issued a recall for more than 150,000 Audi vehicles in the United States on concerns that their passenger air bags might not activate, according to a filing to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The recall is expected to affect 153,152 Audi A3 cars built between 2015 and 2020, including the Sedan, Etron and Cabriolet models, as well as certain S3 Sedans.

The system which detects whether the passenger seat is occupied might malfunction and switch off the air bag even if a person is sitting there, the filing said.

Volkswagen will write to owners of the affected vehicles by May 21 and will contact them again once a solution to the problem has been found.

(Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by David Holmes)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 247 B 291 B 291 B
Net income 2021 13 023 M 15 357 M 15 357 M
Net cash 2021 29 856 M 35 207 M 35 207 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,87x
Yield 2021 2,92%
Capitalization 130 B 153 B 153 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,41x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 662 575
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 248,90 €
Last Close Price 228,00 €
Spread / Highest target 36,0%
Spread / Average Target 9,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG49.59%132 090
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.51%213 843
DAIMLER AG26.79%89 468
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY35.73%83 486
BMW AG16.00%60 022
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.13.85%52 570
