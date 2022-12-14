Volkswagen replaces chief designer with Porsche hire

BERLIN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's
chief designer Klaus Zyciora is leaving the company and will be
replaced by Porsche chief designer Michael Mauer, Volkswagen
said on Wednesday.
Volkswagen said in a statement that "effective January 1,
2023, Michael Mauer will become Head of Group Design while also
retaining his position at Porsche. He will replace Klaus Zyciora
who is leaving the company to pursue tasks outside the Group."
(Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Rachel More and Louise
Heavens)