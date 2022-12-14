Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Volkswagen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:26 2022-12-14 am EST
137.16 EUR   -0.45%
03:11aPorsche Head of Design Named to Same Role at Volkswagen
MT
03:00aVolkswagen replaces chief designer with Porsche hire
RE
02:37aVolkswagen replaces chief designer with Porsche hire - Handelsblatt
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Volkswagen replaces chief designer with Porsche hire

12/14/2022 | 03:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's chief designer Klaus Zyciora is leaving the company and will be replaced by Porsche chief designer Michael Mauer, Volkswagen said on Wednesday.

Volkswagen said in a statement that "effective January 1, 2023, Michael Mauer will become Head of Group Design while also retaining his position at Porsche. He will replace Klaus Zyciora who is leaving the company to pursue tasks outside the Group." (Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Rachel More and Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PORSCHE AG -0.77% 103.3 Delayed Quote.0.00%
PORSCHE AG -0.53% 103 Delayed Quote.0.00%
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE -1.22% 55 Delayed Quote.-33.40%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.35% 137.14 Delayed Quote.-22.37%
All news about VOLKSWAGEN AG
03:11aPorsche Head of Design Named to Same Role at Volkswagen
MT
03:00aVolkswagen replaces chief designer with Porsche hire
RE
02:37aVolkswagen replaces chief designer with Porsche hire - Handelsblatt
RE
01:07aVolkswagen's Skoda Auto Unit Refutes Reported China Exit Plan
MT
12/13German Watchdog Flags Possible Identity Theft In Cyprus-based TFI Trade Over Porsche IP..
MT
12/13Volkswagen, Enel X Way Kick Off JV With First EV Charging Station in Rome
MT
12/13New entries in MarketScreener's Europe portfolio
MS
12/13Volkswagen : and Enel X Way launch Ewiva to build Italy's largest high-power charging netw..
PU
12/13Volkswagen : and Enel X Way launch Ewiva to build Italy's largest high-power charging netw..
PU
12/13Volkswagen and Italy's Enel launch joint venture for high-speed charging
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VOLKSWAGEN AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 279 B 297 B 297 B
Net income 2022 16 842 M 17 930 M 17 930 M
Net cash 2022 39 689 M 42 254 M 42 254 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,15x
Yield 2022 6,43%
Capitalization 79 668 M 84 816 M 84 816 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,14x
EV / Sales 2023 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 645 868
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 137,78 €
Average target price 188,37 €
Spread / Average Target 36,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Ingo Blume Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Director-Controlling & Accounting
Hans Dieter Pötsch Member-Management Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-22.37%84 816
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-6.77%194 707
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-4.41%72 137
BMW AG-5.06%57 318
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-33.87%54 683
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-34.67%54 116