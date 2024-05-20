By David Sachs

Audi will partner with SAIC Motor to develop a production platform for electric and software-centric cars in China to better compete in the world's largest auto market.

The Volkswagen-owned luxury brand said Monday that it has a deal with the Shanghai-based carmaker to develop the digital architecture and produce three fully-electric models with the first one hitting the market in 2025.

The platform will be tailored to tech-savvy Chinese consumers in an increasingly competitive and crucial market for the German car group. The venture should speed up market-delivery of intelligent, electric vehicles by 30%, Audi said.

Car deliveries for the Audi brand group, which includes the namesake marque as well as Bentley and Lamborghini, rose about 14% in China in the first quarter to 156,082, according to Audi's earnings report.

Audi's Fermín Soneira Santos will lead the project, which builds on existing agreements with SAIC and the SAIC Volkswagen joint venture.

