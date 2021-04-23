Volkswagen's Head of Works Council Joins Traton Executive Board

By Kim Richters



Traton SE said Friday that Bernd Osterloh, currently chairman of Volkswagen AG's works council and supervisory-board member, will join the truck maker's executive board.

Mr. Osterloh will be responsible for human resources and take up the position from May 1, Traton said.

The executive-board member mandate at Traton has been vacant following the restructuring of the board in summer 2020, the Volkswagen subsidiary said.

