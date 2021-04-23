Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Volkswagen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Volkswagen's Head of Works Council Joins Traton Executive Board

04/23/2021 | 04:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kim Richters

Traton SE said Friday that Bernd Osterloh, currently chairman of Volkswagen AG's works council and supervisory-board member, will join the truck maker's executive board.

Mr. Osterloh will be responsible for human resources and take up the position from May 1, Traton said.

The executive-board member mandate at Traton has been vacant following the restructuring of the board in summer 2020, the Volkswagen subsidiary said.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-23-21 0404ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TRATON SE -0.16% 24.7 Delayed Quote.9.62%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.09% 231.35 Delayed Quote.51.59%
All news about VOLKSWAGEN AG
04:19aDaimler raises profit outlook, sees potential second-quarter sales hit from c..
RE
04:05aVolkswagen's Head of Works Council Joins Traton Executive Board
DJ
04/22FACTBOX : What U.S. Supreme Court took away from the FTC, Congress can give back
RE
04/22Exclusive-Volkswagen labour chief may leave in board shake-up -sources
RE
04/22Volkswagen labour chief may leave in board shake-up -sources
RE
04/22EARTH DAY : Lamborghini receives the Green Star 2021 award and renews its commit..
AQ
04/22ONE HOUR FOR PROTECTING THE ENVIRONM : MAN participates in Earth Day
AQ
04/22VIVENDI  : Strong Increase in Revenues for the First Quarter Of 2021 (+5.0% at C..
DJ
04/22Volkswagen mulls board change that could see labour chief move on - sources
RE
04/22EVOLVING TO THE NEXT LEVEL : New Polo is one of the first in its class to offer ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 248 B 299 B 299 B
Net income 2021 13 412 M 16 166 M 16 166 M
Net cash 2021 30 616 M 36 903 M 36 903 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,69x
Yield 2021 2,86%
Capitalization 131 B 157 B 158 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,40x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 662 575
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 267,27 €
Last Close Price 231,05 €
Spread / Highest target 34,2%
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG51.59%157 297
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION5.17%212 419
DAIMLER AG27.67%94 715
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY36.07%80 360
BMW AG19.31%66 466
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.13.01%50 942
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ