    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
08:54 2022-09-13 am EDT
150.32 EUR   -1.11%
08:10aVOLKSWAGEN : announces new appointments to key positions on the Brand Board of Management
PU
08:02aVolkswagen's Scania To Sell Operations In Russia
MT
07:49aVolkswagen's Traton Divests Russian Assets, Expects $560 Million Hit
MT
Volkswagen's Passenger Cars Brand Picks Patrik Andreas Mayer as CFO

09/13/2022 | 06:40am EDT
By Ed Frankl

Volkswagen AG said Tuesday that its VW passenger cars brand has chosen Patrik Andreas Mayer as its new chief financial officer.

Mr. Mayer, currently CFO at Volkswagen Group Russia, succeeds Alexander Seitz, who becomes executive chairman of Volkswagen Group's South American operations.

The car maker also picked Thomas Ulbrich as the board member in charge of its New Mobility division, which unites the e-series and software activities of Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Volkswagen said.

Kai Gruenitz succeeds Mr. Ulbrich as the board member responsible for technical development, the company said.

The appointments come into effect on Oct. 1, Volkswagen said.


Write to Ed Frankl at edward.frankl@dowjones.com


