Volkswagen's Scout to build $2 bln plant in South Carolina

(Adds details on plant, CEO comment, background)
WASHINGTON/FRANKFURT, March 3 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's
off-road brand Scout Motors said on Friday it would
build a $2 billion manufacturing plant near Columbia, South
Carolina, for trucks and SUVs.
The investment could potentially create 4,000 or more
permanent jobs and more than 200,000 Scout vehicles could be
produced annually at the facility.
In May, VW said it would reintroduce the Scout off-road
brand in the United States, offering new electric pickup and
sport-utility vehicles (SUVs).
Groundbreaking is planned for mid-2023 and production is
projected to begin by the end of 2026. Scout, an independent
U.S. company owned by Volkswagen Group, is currently evaluating
the potential for outside investment.
"We’re reimagining Scout’s original ingenuity and
electrifying its future," said Scout Chief Executive Scott
Keogh.
Volkswagen has moved away from cars in the United States as
it adds more electric models. SUVs now account for about 80% of
the U.S. sales of the group’s VW and Audi brands. VW last sold a
pickup in the United States in the early 1980s.
Scout and Travelall vehicles made by International Harvester
were forerunners in both function and style of the popular SUVs
from Detroit's Big Three automakers such as the Ford
Bronco and General Motors Chevrolet Suburban.
Harvester stopped building the Scout and Travelall in 1980
after the oil price shocks of the mid-1970s as it went through a
restructuring.
But the Scout "look" lives on in vehicles such as Ford’s
current Bronco and electric vehicle startup Rivian‘s R1
pickup and SUV line.
Volkswagen first disclosed it was considering using the
Scout name late in 2021. The automaker’s Traton SE
business acquired U.S. truck maker Navistar in 2020, which owns
the name.
The news is the latest major auto announcement for South
Carolina, which is home to BMW's U.S. operations and
its largest plant by volume. The state also has over 500
automotive-related companies and 75,000 automotive industry
employees.
BMW said in October it would invest $1.7 billion to build
electric vehicles in South Carolina. The German automaker made a
new $1 billion investment in its Spartanburg plant to prepare
for EV production and is spending $700 million on a new
high-voltage battery assembly facility in nearby Woodruff, South
Carolina.
(Reporting by David Shepardson and Ludwig Burger, Editing by
Louise Heavens and Bill Berkrot)