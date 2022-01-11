Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Volkswagen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Volkswagen's Skoda Auto reports 12.6% drop in 2021 global deliveries to 878,200 cars

01/11/2022 | 04:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A logo is seen on a wheel of a Skoda Octavia car after a presentation of the company's annual results in Mlada Boleslav

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Volkswagen's Skoda Auto said on Tuesday its global deliveries dropped 12.6% year-on-year in 2021 to 878,200 cars as the industry suffered from a semiconductor shortage and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among its regional markets, the Czech carmaker recorded the steepest fall in China, with deliveries down 58.8% to 71,200 cars.

(Reporting by Robert Muller, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
All news about VOLKSWAGEN AG
04:12aVolkswagen's Skoda Auto reports 12.6% drop in 2021 global deliveries to 878,200 cars
RE
03:48aTesla sold a record 70,847 China-made vehicles in Dec -CPCA
RE
03:37aEuropean shares rebound after three days of losses
RE
02:45aVolkswagen's Chinese Sales Tumble 14% In 2021 Amid Chip Shortage, COVID-19 Lockdowns
MT
01:11aVolkswagen's Sales in China Fell 14% in 2021 -- Update
DJ
12:54aGlobal Chip Crunch to Last Through 2022 Despite Easing Inflation, Volkswagen CFO Says
MT
12:40aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks Seen Buoyed by Late -2-
DJ
12:25aVolkswagen's Sales in China Fell About 14% in 2021
DJ
01/10Volkswagen aims to double electric car sales in China this year after missing targets
RE
01/10U.S. police search for EU official missing from Washington canal path
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VOLKSWAGEN AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 247 B 280 B 280 B
Net income 2021 13 828 M 15 679 M 15 679 M
Net cash 2021 30 128 M 34 161 M 34 161 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,80x
Yield 2021 3,97%
Capitalization 119 B 134 B 134 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 645 318
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 187,76 €
Average target price 242,56 €
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Head-Finance & Information Technology
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG5.79%134 294
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION9.59%277 273
FORD MOTOR COMPANY14.83%95 310
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY6.21%88 665
DAIMLER AG8.08%88 517
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG9.84%71 600