Volkswagen's Skoda considers withdrawing from China - media report

BERLIN, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Czech carmaker Skoda Auto,
part of Volkswagen, is considering withdrawing from
China and will make a final decision next year, CEO Klaus
Zellmer was quoted as saying by the weekly magazine
Automobilwoche.
"The competition is very intense there, so we will consider,
together with our Chinese joint venture partner, how we want to
proceed," Zellmer was quoted as saying. "If we want to focus our
energy, it's worth checking all scenarios and then deciding."
The chief executive said the company could consider simply
selling cars in China rather than also producing them there.
Skoda wants to focus more in India at the moment, he said.
Volkswagen said in a statement to Reuters that it was normal
business procedure for Skoda to continuously be checking its
position in international markets and adapt that to local
developments.
"There have been no decisions so far on possible
modifications in our strategy," the company said.
