Volkswagen's Skoda to resume production after two-week outage

PRAGUE, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's Skoda
Auto will resume production on Sunday at most of its production
lines after a two-week outage caused by a shortage of
semiconductor chips, a spokesperson said.
Skoda, the Czech Republic's biggest exporter, has said on
Oct. 7 that it would "significantly reduce or even halt"
production from Oct. 18 until the end of the year because of the
global shortage of chips hobbling the automotive sector.
"I can confirm that most of Skoda Auto's production lines
will resume work after a two-week outage tonight, starting with
the night shift at 10:00 p.m.," Kamila Biddle said, confirming
an earlier report by CTK news agency.
The Czech Auto Industry Association has said Czech carmakers
will produce quarter of a million fewer cars than expected this
year because of the global microchip shortage, costing the
automotive sector 200 billion crowns ($9 billion) in sales.
The car sector is the backbone of the Czech economy,
employing 180,000 workers and accounting for a quarter of
industrial output.
The Czech economy expanded slower than expected in the third
quarter, showing a recovery losing steam as external demand
declined and the global supply crunch hit the car sector.
($1 = 22.1630 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Robert Muller;
Editing by Alison Williams and David Evans)