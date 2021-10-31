Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Volkswagen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Volkswagen's Skoda to resume production after two-week outage

10/31/2021 | 07:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRAGUE, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's Skoda Auto will resume production on Sunday at most of its production lines after a two-week outage caused by a shortage of semiconductor chips, a spokesperson said.

Skoda, the Czech Republic's biggest exporter, has said on Oct. 7 that it would "significantly reduce or even halt" production from Oct. 18 until the end of the year because of the global shortage of chips hobbling the automotive sector.

"I can confirm that most of Skoda Auto's production lines will resume work after a two-week outage tonight, starting with the night shift at 10:00 p.m.," Kamila Biddle said, confirming an earlier report by CTK news agency.

The Czech Auto Industry Association has said Czech carmakers will produce quarter of a million fewer cars than expected this year because of the global microchip shortage, costing the automotive sector 200 billion crowns ($9 billion) in sales.

The car sector is the backbone of the Czech economy, employing 180,000 workers and accounting for a quarter of industrial output.

The Czech economy expanded slower than expected in the third quarter, showing a recovery losing steam as external demand declined and the global supply crunch hit the car sector.

($1 = 22.1630 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Alison Williams and David Evans)


© Reuters 2021
All news about VOLKSWAGEN AG
07:04aVolkswagen's Skoda to resume production after two-week outage
RE
06:24aVolkswagen's Skoda to resume production after two-week outage - CTK news agency
RE
10/29C-V2X deployment with Audi shows real-world safety benefits for drivers and roadside wo..
AQ
10/29Automobili Lamborghini together with Movember for men's health; On 6 November, from New..
AQ
10/29VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Kepler Cheuvreux remains its Buy rating
MD
10/29VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Deutsche Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
10/29MARKET TALK ROUNDUP : European Companies Facing Continued Supply-Chain Issues
DJ
10/29The Volkswagen Group is on its way to becoming a climate-neutral company. Many of the 6..
PU
10/29VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
MD
10/29Daimler powers through chip crunch, 2021 targets on track
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VOLKSWAGEN AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 247 B 286 B 286 B
Net income 2021 13 772 M 15 921 M 15 921 M
Net cash 2021 30 437 M 35 185 M 35 185 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,03x
Yield 2021 4,02%
Capitalization 123 B 142 B 142 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 645 318
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 193,82 €
Average target price 263,99 €
Spread / Average Target 36,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Head-Finance & Information Technology
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG27.16%142 030
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION26.08%243 634
DAIMLER AG48.36%106 068
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED31.95%79 136
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY30.72%79 025
FORD MOTOR COMPANY94.31%68 256