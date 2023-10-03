Volkswagen AG is a Germany-based Company, which manufactures and sells vehicles. The Company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, which covers the development of vehicles and engines, the production and sale of passenger cars, and the corresponding genuine parts business; Commercial vehicles, which comprises the development, production and sale of light commercial vehicles, trucks and buses, the genuine parts business and related services; Power Engineering, which consists of the development and production of diesel engines, turbo compressors, industrial turbines and chemical reactor systems, the production of gear units, propulsion components and testing systems, and Financial Services, which comprises dealer and customer financing, leasing, banking and insurance activities, fleet management and mobility services. It's brand portfolio includes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, SKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Scania and MAN.