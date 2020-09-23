Volkswagen's electric SUV opens a new front against Tesla

(Recasts first sentence with pricing strategy, adds comments
from Volkswagen of America chief, VW dealer)
Sept 23 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG's U.S.
subsidiary on Wednesday revealed its ID.4 electric sport utility
vehicle and a pricing strategy aimed at opening a new front in
competition with Tesla Inc and other automakers.
The ID.4's driving range is less than Tesla's Model Y
electric compact SUV, which offers more than 300 miles (483
km)between charges.
But Volkswagen is hoping to offset that by offering the ID.4
at a lower price than Tesla's Model Y. Customers can further
benefit from federal and state electric vehicle subsidies for
which Tesla no longer qualifies.
The ID.4 will initially come at a price of $39,995 and will
be about $5,000 less expensive once the company begins building
it in the United States, Volkswagen said.
By comparison, Tesla's Model Y is priced at $49,990, the
Model X SUV comes at a price of $79,990 and its lowest-priced
Model 3 sedan is $37,990. Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday said he
is aiming to build a $25,000 electric car, but that is three
years away.
The ID family is an integral part of the Volkswagen brand's
ambitious plan to build 1.5 million electric vehicles a year by
2025. In the U.S. market, the ID.4 also is aimed at getting
Volkswagen back on the shopping lists of consumers turned off by
the brand's diesel emissions cheating scandal.
The ID.4 will be the first electric compact SUV that can
sell for about $35,000 - aiming at a high-volume segment and the
average price level of vehicles sold in the U.S. market,
Volkswagen of America chief Scott Keogh told Reuters.
"We want volume," Keogh said.
Combined with three years of free charging on its Electrify
America network, Volkswagen dealers will be able to offer the
ID.4 for thousands of dollars less than a typical Tesla Model Y.
"We wanted to make sure not only do we have sufficient
range, but do we have the price point?" Keogh said.
The ID.4 launch will also test Volkswagen's U.S. dealers.
The automaker is asking them to invest in charging stations and
other infrastructure, and trying to build online selling
capability for electric vehicles.
The ID.4, which will be assembled in the United States
starting in 2022, is part of a family of electric vehicles
expected to include a reincarnation of VW's popular Microbus
van.
"I want a volunteer army, not a draft army," Keogh said,
describing his message to dealers at a meeting in Chattanooga,
Tennessee, last November. Nearly all of VW's U.S. dealers have
agreed to make the required investments, he said.
John Luciano, head of Volkswagen's U.S. dealer council, said
that dealers who take advantage the automaker's subsidies for
advertising costs can offset investments in charging
infrastructure and other equipment.
"If you really pay attention, you can do it at almost no
cost," said Luciano, who owns Volkswagen and Toyota stores in
Amarillo, Texas.
"How many will I sell? I don't know," Luciano said of the
ID.4. "We have been getting calls for years about the van."
(Reporting by Joseph White in Detroit and Shreyasee Raj in
Bengaluru
Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Matthew Lewis)