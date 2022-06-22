Volkswagen's first fully-electric limousine: The ID. AERO is under starter's orders

The future production version of the ID. AERO sees Volkswagen expand its successful ID. family in the high-volume upper-middle class segment, and accelerate its electric offensive within the framework of the ACCELERATE strategy. Like all models in the ID. family, the elegant new limousine is based on Volkswagen's Modular Electric Drive Matrix (MEB). Stylistically, it also follows the unmistakable design language of the ID. family. For example, the exterior design of the ID. AERO is flowing and precise. Particularly striking features of the pre-production study are the aerodynamic front and roof, which help to reduce energy consumption and increase range.

The next world car for a new market segment. The production version of the ID. AERO is expected to go on sale in the Chinese automobile market in the second half of 2023. The corresponding production model for the North American and European market will be presented in 2023. Production of the series version of the ID. AERO for the European and North American automobile market will then start at the Volkswagen plant in Emden.