  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Volkswagen AG
  News
  Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:46 2022-06-22 am EDT
144.54 EUR   -1.32%
Volkswagen's first fully-electric limousine: The ID. AERO is under starter's orders

06/22/2022 | 01:15am EDT
The future production version of the ID. AERO sees Volkswagen expand its successful ID. family in the high-volume upper-middle class segment, and accelerate its electric offensive within the framework of the ACCELERATE strategy. Like all models in the ID. family, the elegant new limousine is based on Volkswagen's Modular Electric Drive Matrix (MEB). Stylistically, it also follows the unmistakable design language of the ID. family. For example, the exterior design of the ID. AERO is flowing and precise. Particularly striking features of the pre-production study are the aerodynamic front and roof, which help to reduce energy consumption and increase range.

The next world car for a new market segment. The production version of the ID. AERO is expected to go on sale in the Chinese automobile market in the second half of 2023. The corresponding production model for the North American and European market will be presented in 2023. Production of the series version of the ID. AERO for the European and North American automobile market will then start at the Volkswagen plant in Emden.

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 05:14:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 272 B 287 B 287 B
Net income 2022 16 742 M 17 671 M 17 671 M
Net cash 2022 32 009 M 33 787 M 33 787 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,48x
Yield 2022 6,12%
Capitalization 85 121 M 89 847 M 89 847 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,20x
EV / Sales 2023 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 668 294
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 146,48 €
Average target price 217,07 €
Spread / Average Target 48,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Head-Finance & Information Technology
Hans Dieter Pötsch Member-Management Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-17.47%89 847
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-0.76%212 523
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-5.06%70 954
BMW AG-9.98%54 424
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-45.63%46 489
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-44.82%45 142