    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:06 2022-09-01 am EDT
140.85 EUR   -0.91%
Volkswagen's transition to EVs requires stability, new CEO says

09/01/2022 | 05:18am EDT
Automobilwoche car summit in Ludwigsburg

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen will accelerate its transition towards electric vehicles where possible and must find a stable rhythm for its transformation, new Chief Executive Oliver Blume said at an internal conference on Thursday, the first day of his tenure.

At a gathering of global top managers in Lisbon, Blume said he had developed a ten-point plan focusing on topics including financial robustness, sustainability, the capital market, and development in China and North America.

"I am a fan of e-mobility and I stand by this path ... we will keep the current pace and, where possible, increase it," Blume said, according to a copy of his speech.

Volkswagen must find the right rhythm for a stable transformation by defining and following through on a clear strategy, the chief executive added.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Editing by Miranda Murray)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on VOLKSWAGEN AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 275 B 277 B 277 B
Net income 2022 17 371 M 17 495 M 17 495 M
Net cash 2022 32 006 M 32 235 M 32 235 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,11x
Yield 2022 6,36%
Capitalization 83 666 M 84 264 M 84 264 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,19x
EV / Sales 2023 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 641 900
Free-Float 56,8%
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 142,14 €
Average target price 204,35 €
Spread / Average Target 43,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Group Chief Financial Officer
Hans Dieter Pötsch Member-Management Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-19.91%84 264
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-0.19%207 499
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-26.62%61 268
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-16.97%60 469
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-34.83%55 712
BMW AG-16.97%48 271