Volkswagen: sales in 2023 well supported by Audi

January 12, 2024 at 06:05 am EST Share

Volkswagen Group announced on Friday that its vehicle sales had risen by 11.8% in 2023, to 9.24 million units, a performance driven in particular by the strong performance of its Audi brand.



At regional level, deliveries to Europe jumped by 20.6%, ahead of North America (+17.9%), while those to China rose by just 1.6%, relegating this market to second place behind the Old Continent.



The German manufacturer points out that sales of the Volkswagen brand totalled 4.87 million units last year, an increase of 6.7%.



Its top-of-the-range Audi brand sold 1.89 million cars, an increase of 17.4%.



This performance makes Audi the third best-selling luxury brand in the world, behind BMW (2.25 million) and Mercedes-Benz (2.04 million).



The Skoda (+18.5%) and Seat/Cupra (+34.6%) brands also performed well, with 866,800 and 519,200 registrations respectively last year.



With 771.100 units, Volkswagen Group sales of electric vehicles (BEVs) were up 34.7% on the previous year, and now account for 23.5% of the automaker's total sales.



The share price was down by more than 0.5% on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on Friday, while the index of European automotive stocks was down by 0.1%



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.