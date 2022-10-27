Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Volkswagen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:56 2022-10-27 pm EDT
131.00 EUR   -0.03%
03:44pVolkswagen says to invest $763.5 million to modernize Mexico plant
RE
02:47pMobileye, Volkswagen to Reportedly Collaborate on Autonomous Driving Technology
MT
01:18pVolkswagen Reportedly Intends to Work With Mobileye N.V on Automated Driving: Reuters
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Volkswagen says to invest $763.5 million to modernize Mexico plant

10/27/2022 | 03:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen logo is seen on one of the German automaker's cars in a street in Sydney, Australia

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Volkswagen will invest $763.5 million between 2022 and 2025 to modernize its plant in the Mexican state of Puebla, it said in a statement Thursday.

(Reporting by Isabel Woodford; Editing by Christian Plumb)


© Reuters 2022
All news about VOLKSWAGEN AG
03:44pVolkswagen says to invest $763.5 million to modernize Mexico plant
RE
02:47pMobileye, Volkswagen to Reportedly Collaborate on Autonomous Driving Technology
MT
01:18pVolkswagen Reportedly Intends to Work With Mobileye..
MT
11:28aGlobal markets live: Boeing, Credit Suisse, Daimler, Ford, Unilever...
MS
09:16aTech stocks lose their mojo
MS
07:44aVolkswagen To Partner With Intel's Mobileye On Automated Driving
MT
06:31aVolkswagen to work with Mobileye on automated driving after Argo exit - sources
RE
03:24aVOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
02:15aVolkswagen, Ford To Wind Down Autonomous Driving Technology JV
MT
01:01aVolkswagen Unit To Discontinue Combustion Cars In Europe By 2033
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VOLKSWAGEN AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 276 B 277 B 277 B
Net income 2022 17 401 M 17 413 M 17 413 M
Net cash 2022 33 789 M 33 813 M 33 813 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,76x
Yield 2022 6,78%
Capitalization 77 707 M 77 761 M 77 761 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,16x
EV / Sales 2023 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 641 900
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 131,04 €
Average target price 196,46 €
Spread / Average Target 49,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Ingo Blume Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Hans Dieter Pötsch Member-Management Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-26.17%77 856
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-4.06%188 672
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-12.80%63 482
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-35.43%53 788
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-38.23%51 539
BMW AG-10.65%51 439