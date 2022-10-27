Advanced search
Homepage
Equities
Germany
Xetra
Volkswagen AG
News
Summary
VOW3
DE0007664039
VOLKSWAGEN AG
(VOW3)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
03:56 2022-10-27 pm EDT
131.00
EUR
-0.03%
03:44p
Volkswagen says to invest $763.5 million to modernize Mexico plant
RE
02:47p
Mobileye, Volkswagen to Reportedly Collaborate on Autonomous Driving Technology
MT
01:18p
Volkswagen Reportedly Intends to Work With Mobileye N.V on Automated Driving: Reuters
MT
10/27/2022 | 03:44pm EDT
10/27/2022 | 03:44pm EDT
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Volkswagen will invest $763.5 million between 2022 and 2025 to modernize its plant in the Mexican state of Puebla, it said in a statement Thursday.
(Reporting by Isabel Woodford; Editing by Christian Plumb)
© Reuters 2022
03:44p
Volkswagen says to invest $763.5 million to modernize Mexico plant
RE
02:47p
Mobileye, Volkswagen to Reportedly Collaborate on Autonomous Driving Technology
MT
01:18p
Volkswagen Reportedly Intends to Work With Mobileye..
MT
11:28a
Global markets live: Boeing, Credit Suisse, Daimler, Ford, Unilever...
09:16a
Tech stocks lose their mojo
07:44a
Volkswagen To Partner With Intel's Mobileye On Automated Driving
MT
06:31a
Volkswagen to work with Mobileye on automated driving after Argo exit - sources
RE
03:24a
VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
02:15a
Volkswagen, Ford To Wind Down Autonomous Driving Technology JV
MT
01:01a
Volkswagen Unit To Discontinue Combustion Cars In Europe By 2033
MT
Analyst Recommendations on VOLKSWAGEN AG
03:24a
VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
10/24
VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : DZ Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
10/20
VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Receives a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
276 B
277 B
277 B
Net income 2022
17 401 M
17 413 M
17 413 M
Net cash 2022
33 789 M
33 813 M
33 813 M
P/E ratio 2022
3,76x
Yield 2022
6,78%
Capitalization
77 707 M
77 761 M
77 761 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,16x
EV / Sales 2023
0,14x
Nbr of Employees
641 900
Free-Float
56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
131,04 €
Average target price
196,46 €
Spread / Average Target
49,9%
Consensus
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Oliver Ingo Blume
Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz
Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Hans Dieter Pötsch
Member-Management Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt
Head-Technology
Kurt Michels
Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG
-26.17%
77 856
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
-4.06%
188 672
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
-12.80%
63 482
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
-35.43%
53 788
FORD MOTOR COMPANY
-38.23%
51 539
BMW AG
-10.65%
51 439
