    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Volkswagen : shareholders formally approve actions of Board of Management and Supervisory Board and adopt resolution on dividend for 2020

07/22/2021 | 02:28pm EDT
Furthermore, the resolution to approve the enhanced remuneration system for the members of the Board of Management was passed by a majority of 99.61 percent. Sustainability targets, for example, have now also been integrated in this system.

The shareholders also passed the resolutions to approve the settlement agreements with the former Chairman of the Board of Management Professor Martin Winterkorn and the former Member of the Board of Management and Chairman of the Board of Management of AUDI AG Rupert Stadler, as well as the agreement on settlement amounts with regard to D&O insurance by a large majority of over 99.9 percent.

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board Hans Dieter Pötsch was reelected to the Supervisory Board for a full term of office and confirmed in his post by the Supervisory Board. Dr. Louise Kiesling was also reelected to the Supervisory Board for a full term of office.

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 22 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2021 18:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 251 B 295 B 295 B
Net income 2021 14 154 M 16 661 M 16 661 M
Net cash 2021 30 554 M 35 967 M 35 967 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,52x
Yield 2021 3,37%
Capitalization 127 B 150 B 150 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 662 653
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 210,10 €
Average target price 280,48 €
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Chief Financial Officer
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG37.84%152 568
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION22.22%246 448
DAIMLER AG22.58%99 369
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY37.01%87 475
BMW AG16.49%71 766
FORD MOTOR COMPANY61.43%60 633