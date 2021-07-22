Volkswagen : shareholders formally approve actions of Board of Management and Supervisory Board and adopt resolution on dividend for 2020

Furthermore, the resolution to approve the enhanced remuneration system for the members of the Board of Management was passed by a majority of 99.61 percent. Sustainability targets, for example, have now also been integrated in this system.

The shareholders also passed the resolutions to approve the settlement agreements with the former Chairman of the Board of Management Professor Martin Winterkorn and the former Member of the Board of Management and Chairman of the Board of Management of AUDI AG Rupert Stadler, as well as the agreement on settlement amounts with regard to D&O insurance by a large majority of over 99.9 percent.

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board Hans Dieter Pötsch was reelected to the Supervisory Board for a full term of office and confirmed in his post by the Supervisory Board. Dr. Louise Kiesling was also reelected to the Supervisory Board for a full term of office.