Volkswagen AG is a Germany-based company, which manufactures and sells vehicles. The Group consists of two divisions: the Automotive Division and the Financial Services Division. The Automotive Division comprises the Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles and Power Engineering business areas. This division focuses on the development of vehicles, engines and vehicle software, the production and sale of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, and motorcycles, as well as businesses for genuine parts, large-bore diesel engines, turbomachinery, and propulsion components. The Financial Services Division focuses on dealer and customer financing, leasing, direct banking, and insurance activities, fleet management and mobility services. Its brand portfolio includes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, SKODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Scania, and MAN.