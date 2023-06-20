Volkswagen subsidiary MAN Energy Solutions sells gas turbine business to China's CHGT

BERLIN, June 20 (Reuters) - Volkswagen
subsidiary MAN Energy Solutions on Tuesday said it signed an
agreement to sell its gas turbine business to Chinese
state-owned CSIC Longjiang GH Gas Turbine Co (GHGT), as the
company phases out its fossil fuel business.
The Augsburg-based large diesel engines and turbomachinery
maker said the decision to divest from the gas turbine business
was made three years ago. It said China's CHGT had given a
five-years jobs guarantee for the unit's 100 workers in
Oberhausen, Germany, and Zurich.
"The newly decided sale of the gas turbine business is a
logical next step on the way to transforming into a solution
provider for sustainable energy supply," the company said in a
statement.
The financial details were not disclosed.
(Reporting by Alexander Huebmer
Writing by Riham Alkousaa
Editing by Leslie Adler)