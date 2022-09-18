Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Volkswagen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:43 2022-09-16 am EDT
145.46 EUR   -2.57%
03:48pVOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Volkswagen determines price range for IPO of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG and enters into Share Purchase Agreement with Porsche Automobil Holding SE
EQ
02:31pVolkswagen targets 70-75 bln eur valuation in planned Porsche IPO
RE
02:04pEXCLUSIVE : Volkswagen targets 70-75 billion euro valuation in planned Porsche IPO
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Volkswagen targets 70-75 bln eur valuation in planned Porsche IPO

09/18/2022 | 02:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HAMBURG, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Volkswagen is targetting a valuation of 70 billion to 75 billion euros ($70.1-75.1 billion) for luxury sportscar maker Porsche AG as part of a planned initial public offering (IPO) of the division, a person familiar with the matter said.

The pricing range formed the basis for discussions in the supervisory board that were taking place on Sunday. Volkswagen was expected to announce the pricing range of the Porsche IPO, planned for late September or early October, later in the evening.

The valuation translates into a pricing range of 76.50 euros to 82.50 euros apiece for the preferred shares of Porsche that are to be sold as part of the listing, the source said.

This could result in proceeds of 8.7 billion to 9.4 billion euros, which would make it Germany's second biggest IPO in history and, at the upper end of the valuation, Europe's third largest on record, according to Refinitiv data.

Volkswagen declined to comment.

A stock exchange prospectus is expected to be published on Monday, after which institutional and private investors can subscribe to Porsche shares.

As part of the listing, 911 million Porsche AG shares will be divided into 455.5 million preferred shares and 455.5 million ordinary shares. Only the preferred shares will be listed.

Porsche SE, the holding company controlled by the Porsche and Piech families and Volkswagen's top shareholder, has already committed to buying 25% plus one of the ordinary shares at a 7.5% premium to the preferred shares. ($1 = 0.9985 euros)

(Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Additional reporting by Alexander Huebner and Victoria Waldersee; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Sabine Wollrab, Frances Kerry and Frank Jack Daniel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE -0.18% 67.12 Delayed Quote.-19.71%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -2.57% 145.46 Delayed Quote.-18.04%
All news about VOLKSWAGEN AG
03:48pVOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Volkswagen determines price range for IPO of Dr. Ing. h.c...
EQ
02:31pVolkswagen targets 70-75 bln eur valuation in planned Porsche IPO
RE
02:04pEXCLUSIVE : Volkswagen targets 70-75 billion euro valuation in planned Porsche IPO
RE
09/17Factbox-The structure of the planned Porsche IPO
RE
09/17Porsche poses governance dilemma for investors weighing IPO
RE
09/16Volkswagen To Sell Gas Hedges for Reported $399 Million Profit
MT
09/16Analysis-Porsche poses governance dilemma for investors weighing IPO
RE
09/16Volkswagen to Make Multimillion-Euro Profit From Gas Trade, Bloomberg Reports
DJ
09/16Volkswagen's Scania Eyes Decarbonization of Supply Chain by 2030
MT
09/16VOLKSWAGEN : Deliveries to customers - August 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VOLKSWAGEN AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 276 B 276 B 276 B
Net income 2022 17 362 M 17 400 M 17 400 M
Net cash 2022 32 005 M 32 076 M 32 076 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,19x
Yield 2022 6,21%
Capitalization 87 936 M 88 129 M 88 129 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,20x
EV / Sales 2023 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 641 900
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 145,46 €
Average target price 205,74 €
Spread / Average Target 41,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Ingo Blume Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Hans Dieter Pötsch Member-Management Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-18.04%88 129
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-3.56%194 373
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-15.64%61 137
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-28.31%59 178
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-31.83%58 278
BMW AG-15.93%48 530