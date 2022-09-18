Volkswagen targets 75 bln euro valuation in landmark Porsche IPO

* Preferred shares to be priced at 76.50-82.50 eur apiece
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Volkswagen
is targeting a valuation of up to 75 billion euros ($75.1
billion) for luxury sportscar maker Porsche, it said on Sunday,
in what will be Germany's second-largest initial public offering
(IPO) in history.
Volkswagen will price preferred shares in the flotation of
Porsche AG at 76.50 euros to 82.50 euros per share, the carmaker
said, translating into a valuation of 70 billion to 75 billion
euros.
At the upper end of the range, first reported by Reuters, it
would become Europe's third largest IPO on record, according to
Refinitiv data. Trading will begin on the Frankfurt Stock
Exchange on Sept. 29, Volkswagen said.
As part of the listing, 911 million Porsche AG shares will
be divided into 455.5 million preferred shares and 455.5 million
ordinary shares. Up to 113,875,000 preferred shares, carrying no
voting rights, will be placed with investors over the course of
the IPO.
The sovereign wealth funds of Qatar, Abu Dhabi and Norway as
well as mutual fund company T. Rowe Price will subscribe up to
3.68 billion euros worth of preferred shares as cornerstone
investors, at the upper end of the valuation, Volkswagen said.
"We are now in the home stretch with the IPO plans for
Porsche and welcome the commitment of our cornerstone
investors," Volkswagen Chief Financial Officer and Chief
Operating Officer Arno Antlitz said.
In line with Volkswagen's agreement earlier in September
with its largest shareholder Porsche SE, 25% plus
one ordinary share in the sportscar brand, which do carry voting
rights, will go to Porsche SE at the price of the preferred
shares plus a 7.5% premium.
Porsche SE, the holding firm controlled by the Porsche and
Piech families, will finance the acquisition of the ordinary
shares with debt capital of up to 7.9 billion euros, it said in
a separate statement.
Total proceeds from the sale will be 18.1 billion to 19.5
billion euros. If the IPO goes ahead, Volkswagen will call an
extraordinary shareholder meeting in December where it will
propose to pay 49% of total proceeds to shareholders in early
2023 as a special dividend.
A stock exchange prospectus is expected to be published on
Monday, after which institutional and private investors can
subscribe to Porsche shares.
($1 = 0.9985 euros)
(Reporting by Jan Schwartz and Victoria Waldersee; Additional
reporting by Alexander Huebner and Christoph Steitz; Editing by
Sabine Wollrab, Frances Kerry, Frank Jack Daniel and Richard
Chang)