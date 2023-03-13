Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Volkswagen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:36:47 2023-03-13 pm EDT
130.35 EUR   -3.52%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Volkswagen to Build Battery Cell Factory in Canada

03/13/2023 | 11:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Pierre Bertrand


Volkswagen AG said Monday that it will build a "gigafactory" in Canada for producing sustainable unified cells to equip battery electric vehicles.

The factory in St. Thomas, Ontario will be built for the German car maker's battery company PowerCo SE and is set to be its first battery cell factory in North America, Volkswagen said.

First production is planned for 2027 as Volkswagen works on introducing more than 25 new battery electric vehicle models through 2030, Volkswagen said.


Write to Pierre Bertrand at pierre.bertrand@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-13-23 1145ET

All news about VOLKSWAGEN AG

- No features available -

More news
Financials
Sales 2022 276 B 295 B 295 B
Net income 2022 16 388 M 17 479 M 17 479 M
Net cash 2022 37 598 M 40 100 M 40 100 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,15x
Yield 2022 6,32%
Capitalization 79 425 M 84 711 M 84 711 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,15x
EV / Sales 2023 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 645 868
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 135,10 €
Average target price 173,34 €
Spread / Average Target 28,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Ingo Blume Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Director-Controlling & Accounting
Hans Dieter Pötsch Member-Management Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG16.05%84 711
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION4.61%190 727
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG20.57%84 471
BMW AG17.93%67 118
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY8.56%50 932
FORD MOTOR COMPANY4.04%48 233