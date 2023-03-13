Volkswagen to Build Battery Cell Factory in Canada

By Pierre Bertrand

Volkswagen AG said Monday that it will build a "gigafactory" in Canada for producing sustainable unified cells to equip battery electric vehicles.

The factory in St. Thomas, Ontario will be built for the German car maker's battery company PowerCo SE and is set to be its first battery cell factory in North America, Volkswagen said.

First production is planned for 2027 as Volkswagen works on introducing more than 25 new battery electric vehicle models through 2030, Volkswagen said.

