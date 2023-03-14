Advanced search
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:29:08 2023-03-14 am EDT
129.90 EUR   -0.43%
03:02aVolkswagen to Invest Around $190 Billion in EV Drive, North America, China Growth
DJ
02:55aVolkswagen : Konzern Präsentation - Volkswagen AG Jahrespresse und Analysten and Investoren Konferenz 2023
PU
02:45aVolkswagen : solid financial performance lays basis for profitable growth in key markets
PU
Volkswagen to Invest Around $190 Billion in EV Drive, North America, China Growth

03/14/2023 | 03:02am EDT
By Mauro Orru


Volkswagen AG plans to invest 180 billion euros ($193.20 billion) over the next few years to grow its presence in North America and China, as car makers jockey for position in the electric-vehicle market.

The German car maker said Tuesday that more than two-thirds of the investment, or 68%, would go toward digitization and electrification.

The group said it would spread the investment between 2023 and 2027 in what it called the most attractive profit pools, including North America and China, where Volkswagen is seeking to expand.

"Our strong financial base puts us in a position to continue investing in the electrification and digitalization of our company, even in a challenging economic environment," said Arno Antlitz, Volkswagen Chief Financial Officer.

The group said every fifth vehicle sold globally is expected to have an all-electric drive as early as 2025. Global electric-vehicle sales achieved around 10% market share industrywide for the first time last year, driven mainly by strong growth in China and Europe.


Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-14-23 0301ET

Analyst Recommendations on VOLKSWAGEN AG
Financials
Sales 2022 276 B 296 B 296 B
Net income 2022 16 388 M 17 578 M 17 578 M
Net cash 2022 37 598 M 40 328 M 40 328 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,01x
Yield 2022 6,54%
Capitalization 77 288 M 82 901 M 82 901 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,14x
EV / Sales 2023 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 645 868
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 130,46 €
Average target price 173,34 €
Spread / Average Target 32,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Ingo Blume Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Director-Controlling & Accounting
Hans Dieter Pötsch Member-Management Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG12.06%82 901
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.84%190 727
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG16.74%84 471
BMW AG13.50%67 118
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY6.30%50 932
FORD MOTOR COMPANY3.44%48 233