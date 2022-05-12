Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Volkswagen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/12 03:13:41 am EDT
144.12 EUR   -1.76%
02:47aVolkswagen to Launch Scout Brand EVs as it Aims Increase US Profitability
DJ
01:07aVolkswagen to Set Up Digital NEV Sales, Service Unit in China
MT
12:06aToyota rolls out first battery electric car in cautious debut as rivals go full-throttle
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Volkswagen to Launch Scout Brand EVs as it Aims Increase US Profitability

05/12/2022 | 02:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kim Richters


Volkswagen AG plans to launch an electric sport-utility vehicle and electric pickup truck under the Scout brand in the U.S., the German car maker confirmed late Wednesday.

The statement came after The Wall Street Journal reported that the auto giant was set to bring back the Scout off-road vehicle brand as part of its bid to expand in the country.

Volkswagen plans to unveil prototypes next year and start production in 2026.

Success in these vehicle segments is a "key lever to increasing profitability in the U.S. and achieving the targeted market share of 10%," Volkswagen said in the statement.


Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-12-22 0246ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P 500 -1.65% 3935.18 Real-time Quote.-16.05%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 2.73% 146.7 Delayed Quote.-17.34%
All news about VOLKSWAGEN AG
02:47aVolkswagen to Launch Scout Brand EVs as it Aims Increase US Profitability
DJ
01:07aVolkswagen to Set Up Digital NEV Sales, Service Unit in China
MT
12:06aToyota rolls out first battery electric car in cautious debut as rivals go full-throttl..
RE
05/11Fitch Lifts Volkswagen's Issuer Default Rating
MT
05/11Volkswagen Eyes External Funding, IPO to Launch Fully Electric Pick-Up in US
MT
05/11MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : May 11, 2022
05/11VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Deutsche Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
05/11VW to challenge Rivian, Ford with electric Scout SUV
RE
05/11Toyota warns profit to skid 20% as raw materials costs pile up
RE
05/10Nio to Build Factory For New Car Brand
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VOLKSWAGEN AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 269 B 284 B 284 B
Net income 2022 16 543 M 17 441 M 17 441 M
Net cash 2022 33 075 M 34 871 M 34 871 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,42x
Yield 2022 6,08%
Capitalization 88 531 M 93 337 M 93 337 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,21x
EV / Sales 2023 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 668 294
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 146,70 €
Average target price 225,23 €
Spread / Average Target 53,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Head-Finance & Information Technology
Hans Dieter Pötsch Member-Management Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-17.34%93 337
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION3.47%230 387
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-5.52%68 885
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-36.43%56 434
BMW AG-7.04%54 043
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-38.23%53 664