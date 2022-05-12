Volkswagen to Launch Scout Brand EVs as it Aims Increase US Profitability

By Kim Richters

Volkswagen AG plans to launch an electric sport-utility vehicle and electric pickup truck under the Scout brand in the U.S., the German car maker confirmed late Wednesday.

The statement came after The Wall Street Journal reported that the auto giant was set to bring back the Scout off-road vehicle brand as part of its bid to expand in the country.

Volkswagen plans to unveil prototypes next year and start production in 2026.

Success in these vehicle segments is a "key lever to increasing profitability in the U.S. and achieving the targeted market share of 10%," Volkswagen said in the statement.

