Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen AG    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/23 03:01:17 pm
135.01 EUR   +0.14%
02:17pVOLKSWAGEN : to compensate victims of Brazil dictatorship - report
RE
01:27pVOLKSWAGEN : Eight more Volkswagen employees charged in diesel scandal
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Volkswagen : to compensate victims of Brazil dictatorship - report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 02:17pm EDT
A Brazilian flag is seen painted on a street in front of a Volkswagen Beetle car in Sao Paulo

German carmaker Volkswagen will pay about 36 million reais ($6.5 million) in compensation to more than 60 former employees who were persecuted during Brazil's 1964-1985 military dictatorship, media reported on Wednesday.

Volkswagen is due to sign the settlement deal in Sao Paulo on Thursday, according to a report by German broadcasters NDR, SWR and the daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung. Volkswagen was not immediately available to comment.

A government-appointed commission investigating abuses during Brazil's dictatorship found evidence that companies including Volkswagen secretly helped the military identify suspected "subversives" and union activists on their payrolls.

Many of the workers were then fired, detained or harassed by police, and were unable to find new jobs for years afterward, a Reuters investigation showed in 2014.

The German media report said Volkswagen's Brazilian subsidiary would pay a large part of the compensation to an association of former employees and their surviving dependents.

Historian Christopher Kopper from the University of Bielefeld, who was commissioned by Volkswagen to look into the case, said Thursday's settlement would be historic.

"It would be the first time that a German company accepts responsibility for human rights violations against its own workers for events that happened after the end of National Socialism," he told NDR, SWR and SZ.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 1.46% 6.4965 Delayed Quote.41.34%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.49% 135.48 Delayed Quote.-23.50%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about VOLKSWAGEN AG
02:17pVOLKSWAGEN : to compensate victims of Brazil dictatorship - report
RE
01:27pVOLKSWAGEN : Eight more Volkswagen employees charged in diesel scandal
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:58pVolkswagen's electric SUV opens a new front against Tesla
RE
12:55pVolkswagen's electric SUV opens a new front against Tesla
RE
12:29pVolkswagen Takes Aim at Tesla With Electric ID.4 SUV
DJ
12:22pVOLKSWAGEN : Comprehensive digital platform for fans of Audi Sport at the Nürbur..
AQ
12:04pTesla's stock loses charge after Musk's battery pitch
RE
11:53aVOLKSWAGEN : Correction to Volkswagen Emissions Scandal Article
DJ
11:41aAUDI : Wayne Griffiths named new President of SEAT
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 215 B 252 B 252 B
Net income 2020 3 876 M 4 528 M 4 528 M
Net cash 2020 19 199 M 22 429 M 22 429 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,4x
Yield 2020 1,76%
Capitalization 70 589 M 82 463 M 82 467 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,24x
EV / Sales 2021 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 664 717
Free-Float 57,0%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 161,24 €
Last Close Price 134,82 €
Spread / Highest target 79,5%
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-23.50%82 656
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-8.76%187 379
DAIMLER AG-11.42%54 782
BMW AG-17.17%45 856
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-15.68%42 977
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-19.56%42 131
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group