Volkswagen to hold series of capital market days for brands, software and battery units - sources

BERLIN, June 16 (Reuters) - Volkswagen will
hold a series of capital markets days to present the results of
mock listing exercises at each of its brand groups and its
software and battery units, according to two sources familiar
with the matter.
At its capital markets day next Wednesday, the company will
present an overview of the group's targets in the next 3-4
years, the sources said on Friday, declining to be named.
Shareholders were told at the carmaker's annual results
conference in March to expect to hear the outcome of the mock
listings - dubbed 'virtual equity stories' by the company and
underway since last year - at next week's event.
But the sources said the results will instead be staggered
over a series of events focused on the brand groups, software
unit and battery unit held over a longer period of time.
The results will include measurable financial information
like cash flow and profit targets, they added.
Executives have repeatedly emphasised that the mock
exercises will not necessarily lead to actual listings, though
the carmaker is speaking to outside investors about its battery
unit PowerCo and has said a listing is a possibility.
(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee and Jan Schwartz
Editing by Miranda Murray)