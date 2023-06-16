Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Volkswagen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:19:35 2023-06-16 am EDT
129.19 EUR   -0.68%
10:45aVolkswagen to hold series of capital market days for brands, software and battery units - sources
RE
10:45aVolkswagen capital market day next wednesday will give overview…
RE
08:50aVW masters dry-coating battery process with potential to slash cell costs
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Volkswagen to hold series of capital market days for brands, software and battery units - sources

06/16/2023 | 10:45am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Volkswagen AG Annual Shareholders Meeting

BERLIN, June 16 (Reuters) - Volkswagen will hold a series of capital markets days to present the results of mock listing exercises at each of its brand groups and its software and battery units, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

At its capital markets day next Wednesday, the company will present an overview of the group's targets in the next 3-4 years, the sources said on Friday, declining to be named.

Shareholders were told at the carmaker's annual results conference in March to expect to hear the outcome of the mock listings - dubbed 'virtual equity stories' by the company and underway since last year - at next week's event.

But the sources said the results will instead be staggered over a series of events focused on the brand groups, software unit and battery unit held over a longer period of time.

The results will include measurable financial information like cash flow and profit targets, they added.

Executives have repeatedly emphasised that the mock exercises will not necessarily lead to actual listings, though the carmaker is speaking to outside investors about its battery unit PowerCo and has said a listing is a possibility. (Reporting by Victoria Waldersee and Jan Schwartz Editing by Miranda Murray)


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on VOLKSWAGEN AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 303 B 331 B 331 B
Net income 2023 16 168 M 17 662 M 17 662 M
Net cash 2023 40 067 M 43 770 M 43 770 M
P/E ratio 2023 4,09x
Yield 2023 7,11%
Capitalization 74 023 M 80 864 M 80 864 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,11x
EV / Sales 2024 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 676 915
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 130,08 €
Average target price 157,18 €
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Ingo Blume Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Director-Controlling & Accounting
Hans Dieter Pötsch Member-Management Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Mario Hermann Daberkow Head-IT Infrastructure & Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG11.73%80 864
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION28.03%223 799
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG22.44%87 864
BMW AG34.95%78 214
FORD MOTOR COMPANY24.25%57 811
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.48.78%53 134
