JOHANNESBURG, April 16 (Reuters) - Volkswagen plans to invest 4 billion rand ($210.67 million) in its South African manufacturing plant in the Eastern Cape, it said on Tuesday.

The German carmaker's statement said the investment is also aimed at preparing the Kariega plant to manufacture a third SUV model from 2027. ($1 = 18.9868 rand) (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Editing by David Goodman )