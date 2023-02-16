Advanced search
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:29:08 2023-02-16 am EST
131.11 EUR   +0.10%
10:06aVolkswagen to lift prices for combustion engine models by 4.4%-Automobilwoche
RE
07:32aScholz visits Volkswagen, works council confirms e-SUV in Wolfsburg
RE
07:01aBattery maker Northvolt in talks to hire IPO banks -sources
RE
Volkswagen to lift prices for combustion engine models by 4.4%-Automobilwoche

02/16/2023 | 10:06am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of German carmaker Volkswagen is seen on a rim cap in a showroom of a Volkswagen car dealer in Brussels

BERLIN (Reuters) -German carmaker Volkswagen will raise prices for all models with combustion engines by an average of 4.4% from next week due to rising costs, Automobilwoche weekly reported on Thursday.

The company has informed dealers of the increase, due to take effect on Feb. 23 in a letter, citing significantly higher costs related to raw materials, energy and equipment.

"Even Volkswagen cannot escape high inflation. Although we are working as best we can with long-term contracts, hedging transactions and efficiency increases, the effect on costs cannot be fully compensated," Volkswagen said when asked about the report.

(Reporting by Victoria WalderseeWriting by Madeline Chambers, Editing by Rachel More)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 276 B 295 B 295 B
Net income 2022 16 388 M 17 488 M 17 488 M
Net cash 2022 37 598 M 40 122 M 40 122 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,03x
Yield 2022 6,52%
Capitalization 76 259 M 81 378 M 81 378 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,14x
EV / Sales 2023 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 645 868
Free-Float 56,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 130,98 €
Average target price 174,30 €
Spread / Average Target 33,1%
Managers and Directors
Oliver Ingo Blume Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Director-Controlling & Accounting
Hans Dieter Pötsch Member-Management Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG12.51%81 378
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION3.39%189 740
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG17.85%82 610
BMW AG18.95%67 630
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY27.68%59 900
FORD MOTOR COMPANY11.52%51 541