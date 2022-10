The proposal will be voted on at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) scheduled for Dec. 16 and the special dividend is due on Jan. 9, 2023, according to the EGM invite published on Friday.

Volkswagen previously flagged that it planned to pay out 49% of the proceeds from the initial public listing of Porsche AG in early 2023, without providing more granular details.

($1 = 1.0216 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Miranda Murray)