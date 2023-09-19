WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen will unveil the third generation of its Tiguan compact SUV as a classic combustion engine on Tuesday. For the first time, the world premiere of the brand's now best-selling model will not take place at the IAA motor show, but at a works meeting at the main plant, where the vehicle is also built. Since the launch of the first generation in 2007, more than 7.5 million vehicles have been delivered worldwide. Since 2019, it has been the brand's best-selling model./fjo/DP/stw