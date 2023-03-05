Volkswagen wants to increase e-car share faster

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen wants to boost its e-car sales in Europe faster than previously planned. "In 2030, at least 80 percent of all vehicles delivered in Europe should be fully electric," brand board member Thomas Ulbrich told Automobilwoche. Two years ago, VW had still issued the target of 70 percent.

Worldwide, the group's main brand delivered 330,000 fully electric vehicles last year, which corresponded to a good seven percent of total sales. In Europe, the figure was just over ten percent, according to "Automobilwoche."

Ulbrich called the new target "extremely ambitious." In China and the U.S., VW is sticking to its goal of achieving an e-car share of 50 percent, according to the information./bf/DP/mis