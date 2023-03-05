Advanced search
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:37:41 2023-03-03 am EST
142.20 EUR   +10.56%
07:50aVolkswagen wants to increase e-car share faster
DP
06:49aRental car for Easter vacations often cheaper again
DP
03/04FDP: CSU shares the blame for the impending end of combustion cars in the EU
DP
Volkswagen wants to increase e-car share faster

03/05/2023 | 07:50am EST
BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen wants to boost its e-car sales in Europe faster than previously planned. "In 2030, at least 80 percent of all vehicles delivered in Europe should be fully electric," brand board member Thomas Ulbrich told Automobilwoche. Two years ago, VW had still issued the target of 70 percent.

Worldwide, the group's main brand delivered 330,000 fully electric vehicles last year, which corresponded to a good seven percent of total sales. In Europe, the figure was just over ten percent, according to "Automobilwoche."

Ulbrich called the new target "extremely ambitious." In China and the U.S., VW is sticking to its goal of achieving an e-car share of 50 percent, according to the information./bf/DP/mis


© dpa-AFX 2023
Analyst Recommendations on VOLKSWAGEN AG
Financials
Sales 2022 276 B 293 B 293 B
Net income 2022 16 388 M 17 371 M 17 371 M
Net cash 2022 37 598 M 39 854 M 39 854 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,37x
Yield 2022 6,00%
Capitalization 82 925 M 87 901 M 87 901 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,16x
EV / Sales 2023 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 645 868
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 142,20 €
Average target price 171,68 €
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Ingo Blume Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Director-Controlling & Accounting
Hans Dieter Pötsch Member-Management Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG22.14%87 901
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION3.97%187 828
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG23.11%85 721
BMW AG21.71%68 745
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY21.91%57 194
FORD MOTOR COMPANY7.91%52 139