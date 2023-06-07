WEEKLY PREVIEW: Dates until June 20, 2023

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Economic and financial appointments until Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7
DATES COMPANY
07:30 AUT: Voestalpine, annual figures
07:30 ESP: Inditex, Q1 figures
10:00 DEU: Cewe Foundation, Annual General Meeting, Oldenburg
10:00 DEU: Rhon-Klinikum, Annual General Meeting (online)
10:00 DEU: Gerresheimer, Annual General Meeting (online)
10:00 DEU: BLG Logistics Group, Annual General Meeting, Bremen
10:00 DEU: Auto1 Group, Annual General Meeting (online)
10:30 DEU: Eckert & Ziegler, Annual General Meeting
11:00 DEU: Leifheit, Annual General Meeting, Frankfurt
11:00 DEU: Jenoptik, Annual General Meeting, Jena
14:30 FRA: Air France-KLM, Annual General Meeting
19:00 USA: Apple developer conference WWDC (until 9.6.23), Cupertino
BUSINESS CYCLE DATES
CHN: Trade Balance 05/23
06:30 NLD: Consumer spending 04/23
07:00 JPN: Leading Indicators 04/23 (preliminary)
07:45 CHE: Unemployment Rate 05/23
08:00 DEU: Industrial Production 04/23
08:00 DEU: Electricity generation by energy source (incl. electricity imports and exports), 1st quarter
2023
08:00 NOR: industrial production 04/23
08:45 FRA: Trade Balance 04/23
09:00 CHE: Foreign currency holdings 05/23
10:00 ITA: retail sales 04/23
11:00 GRC: GDP Q1/23
14:00 HUN: Central Bank, Interest Rate Decision
14:30 USA: Trade Balance 04/23
16:00 CAN: Central Bank, Interest Rate Decision
21:00 USA: Consumer Credit 04/23
OTHER DATES
09:30 LUX: EU Court Ruling on Belarus Sanctions Actions
09:30 LUX: Oral hearing before the EU Court on the cartel in the trading of
European government bonds
09:30 LUX: Oral hearing before the ECJ on reimbursement of travel expenses in the
Pandemic
DEU: 18th National Healthcare Industry Conference
+ 12.30 Kick-off pk with the Ambassador of Ireland to Germany, H. E. Daniel Gerard Mulhall, the
Minister of State at the
Neale Richmond, Minister of State at the Department of Trade and Industry of Ireland, and the Prime Minister of
Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Manuela Schwesig.
DEU: Bavarian Constitutional Court announces decision on admission of petition for referendum
"Bavarian Bike Initiative
18:00 DEU: Panel discussion Marburger Bund on the planned hospital reform by
Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
THURSDAY, JUNE 8
COMPANY DATES
08:00 GBR: Wizz Air, Annual Results
14:00 SWE: Volvo Cars, Capital Markets Day
19:00 USA: Apple Developer Conference WWDC (until 9.6.23), Cupertino
20:00 USA: Salesforce, Annual General Meeting
COMPANY DATES WITHOUT TIME
CHE: Novartis, Sandoz Capital Markets Day
SWE: Volvo Car, Capital Markets Day
BUSINESS CYCLE DATES
01:50 JPN: GDP Q1/23 (2nd release)
01:50 JPN: BoJ Current Account 04/23
08:30 HUN: Consumer Prices 05/23
11:00 EUR: GDP Q1/23 (2nd release)
11:00 EUR: Government Expenditure Q1/23
14:30 USA: Initial Jobless Claims (week)
16:00 USA: Wholesale Sales 04/23
16:00 USA: Wholesale inventories 04/23 (final)
OTHER DATES
09:00 LUX: Oral hearing before EU court on cartel in trading of
European government bonds
09:30 LUX: ECJ ruling on repatriation flight costs at start of Corona pandemic
09:30 LUX: ECJ ruling on reimbursement of cancelled travel during pandemic
09:30 LUX: ECJ ruling on reduction of travel price due to Corona
09:30 LUX: ECJ Opinion on Tax Benefits in Luxembourg
09:30 LUX: Oral hearing at EU court on cartel in trading of
European government bonds
DEU: Meeting of EU justice and interior ministers
NOTE
DEU: Corpus Christi - public holiday in the states of Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, Hesse,
North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FRIDAY, JUNE 9
DATES COMPANY
19:00 USA: Apple developer conference WWDC (until 9.6.23), Cupertino
BUSINESS CYCLE DATES
03:30 CHN: Consumer Prices 05/23
03:30 CHN: Producer Prices 05/23
08:00 DEU: Truck Toll Road Performance Index 05/23
08:00 NOR: Consumer Prices 05/23
09:00 AUT: Industrial Production 04/23
11:00 GRC: Consumer Prices 05/23
11:00 GRC: Industrial Production 04/23
EUR: Fitch Rating Result Greece
EUR: S&P rating result Slovenia, Malta
OTHER DATES
10:00 DEU: BER inquiry committee in the Brandenburg state parliament on the cost and deadline
and schedule overruns of the opened airport.
11:00 DEU: Digital Annual Pk Fairtrade Germany a.o. with board member Claudia Brück,
Climate expert Juan Pablo Solis and Supervisory Board Chairman Matthias Lehnert.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SUNDAY, JUNE 11
OTHER DATES
DEU: Start of East German Economic Forum 2023 with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Economics Minister
Robert Habeck and others.
The topic will be the changes against the background of the Corona pandemic and the war of
Russia's war against Ukraine.
+ 13.00 Welcome with the Federal Ministry of Economics and Technology's representative for the
digital economy, Anna Christmann
+ 18.15 Keynote address by Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD).
+ 19.00 Greeting by the Federal Government Commissioner for Eastern Europe, Carsten Schneider
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MONDAY, JUNE 12
DATES COMPANY
10:00 ESP: Siemens Gamesa, extraordinary shareholders' meeting
11:00 DEU: SMS Group, Annual Pk, Düsseldorf
11:00 DEU: Hawesko, Annual General Meeting, Hamburg
12:45 DEU: Gesco, Annual General Meeting, Essen
16:30 NOR: Yara, Annual General Meeting
17:00 ESP: CaixaBank, Corporate Meeting - Virtual
BUSINESS CYCLE DATES
09:00 CZE: Consumer Prices 05/23
OTHER DATES
DEU: Continuation of East German Economic Forum 2023
+ Opening with Brandenburg's Minister President Dietmar Woidke
+ 09.10 Keynote Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck
+ 16.30 Keynote Federal Minister of Labor Hubertus Heil
DEU: International Air Force Manover "Air Defender 2023
10:00 DEU: "Our Climate Future" - Energy summit of Germany and Iceland with
Climate Protection Minister Robert Habeck and Icelandic counterpart, Berlin
10:00 DEU: Start of nationwide congress for municipal energy management on the topic of
"Opportunities for the municipal heat transition", Eisenach
BEL: Continuation: Meeting of the EU Council of Ministers for Agriculture and Fisheries (2nd day),
Brussels
LUX: Meeting of the EU Ministers of Labor and Social Affairs, Luxembourg
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TUESDAY, JUNE 13
COMPANY DATES
09:00 DEU: ad pepper media, Annual General Meeting
10:00 DEU: Flatexdegiro, Annual General Meeting
DATES COMPANY NO TIME STATED
DEU: Aurubis, Capital Markets Day
DEU: Continuation of trial against ex-Audi boss Stadler and three engineers - plea of the
public prosecutor's office, Munich
USA: Home Depot, Investor Day
BUSINESS CYCLE DATES
08:00 GBR: Unemployment figures 05/23
08:00 DEU: Consumer Prices 05/23 (final)
08:00 ROU: Consumer Prices 05/23
09:00 ESP: Consumer Prices 05/23 (final)
11:00 DEU: ZEW Economic Sentiment 06/23
14:00 POL: Trade Balance 04/23
14:00 POL: Current Account 04/23
14:30 USA: Consumer Prices 05/23
14:30 USA: Real Income 05/23
22:30 USA: API Oil Report (week)
OTHER DATES
09:00 DEU: Conclusion East German Economic Forum 2023, Bad Saarow
09:00 DEU: Closing of nationwide congress for municipal energy management on the topic of
"Opportunities for the municipal heat turnaround", Eisenach
LUX: Meeting of EU health ministers, Luxembourg
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14
COMPANY DATES
07:00 DEU: Fraport, Traffic figures 05/23
10:00 DEU: Dermapharm Holding, Annual General Meeting
10:00 DEU: OVB Holding, Annual General Meeting, Koln
10:00 DEU: Delivery Hero, Annual General Meeting (online)
10:00 DEU: Instone Real Estate, Annual General Meeting
10:00 LUX: Global Fashion Group, Annual General Meeting, Luxembourg
10:30 DEU: auto.de, Annual General Meeting, Leipzig
11:00 DEU: Cancom, Annual General Meeting, Munich
11:00 DEU: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen, Annual General Meeting, Frankfurt
14:00 USA: Blackrock, Investor Day
15:00 USA: Altice USA, Annual General Meeting
15:00 USA: Caterpillar, Annual General Meeting
17:00 DEU: Hugo Boss, Investor Day
DATES OF COMPANIES WITHOUT TIME SPECIFICATION
GBR: Shell, Capital Markets Day
BUSINESS CYCLE DATES
DEU: Federal Ministry of Economics, Monthly Report 06/23
07:00 FIN: Consumer Prices 05/23
08:00 GBR: Industrial Production 04/23
08:00 GBR: trade balance 04/23
08:00 GBR: GDP 04/23
08:00 SWE: Consumer Prices 05/23
10:00 FRA: International Energy Agency (IEA) Monthly Report 06/23
11:00 EUR: Industrial Production 04/23
12:00 PRT: Consumer Prices 05/23
14:30 USA: Producer Prices 05/23
16:30 USA: EIA
20:00 USA: FOMC interest rate decision
OTHER DATES
DEU: Congress of the German Association of Energy and Water Industries 2023, Berlin
Industry meeting of the German Association of Energy and Water Industries
+ 9.15 a.m. Opening speech Kerstin Andreae, Chairwoman of the BDEW Executive Board
+ 3.00 p.m. Debate on the energy crisis with, among others, Economics Minister Robert
Habeck and Eon CEO Leonhard Birnbaum
DEU: Capital City Congress on Medicine and Health 2023, Berlin
The Capital Forum Health Policy provides the framework for the German Nursing Congress,
the Management Congress Hospital-Clinic Rehabilitation and the German Doctors' Forum.
+ 10.00 Opening by the Bavarian Minister of State for Health and Care Klaus
Holetschek (CSU)
10:00 DEU: 11th National MINT Summit with Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), Berlin.
19:00 DEU: Roundtable discussion Bund für Umwelt und Naturschutz Deutschland (BUND) on war,
energy crisis and extreme price increases, Berlin
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
THURSDAY, JUNE 15
DATES COMPANY
08:00 SWE: Hennes & Mauritz, Q2 Sales
10:00 DEU: Brenntag, Annual General Meeting
10:00 DEU: Deutsche Wohnen, Annual General Meeting
10:00 DEU: DWS, Annual General Meeting
10:00 DEU: HHLA, Annual General Meeting
10:00 DEU: Aumann, Annual General Meeting
14:00 FRA: Korian, Annual General Meeting
22:05 USA: Adobe, Q2 figures
DATES OF COMPANIES WITHOUT TIME SPECIFICATION
DEU: Befesa, Annual General Meeting
BUSINESS CYCLE DATES
01:50 JPN: Core Machinery Orders 04/23
04:00 CHN: Industrial Production 05/23
04:00 CHN: Retail Sales 05/23
06:30 NLD: Unemployment Rate 05/23
08:30 CHE: Producer and Import Prices 05/23
08:45 FRA: Consumer Prices 05/23
09:00 CHE: KOF Economic Forecast
09:00 CHE: Seco: Summer economic forecasts
10:00 ESP: Trade Balance 04/23
11:00 EUR: Trade Balance 04/23
11:00 GRC: Unemployment Rate 05/23
14:15 EUR: ECB Interest Rate Decision (14:45 Pk)
14:30 USA: Retail Sales 05/23
14:30 USA: Initial jobless claims (week)
14:30 USA: Import and Export Prices 05/23
14:30 USA: Empire State Index 06/23
14:30 USA: Philly Fed Business Outlook 06/23
15:15 USA: Industrial Production 05/23
15:15 USA: Capacity utilization 05/23
16:00 USA: Inventories 04/23
OTHER DATES
09:30 DEU: IfW - Institute for the World Economy, Economic Forecast
10:00 DEU: Innovation Day for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses of the German Federal Ministry of Economics under the motto
"Change through innovation"
+ Greeting by Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck
DEU: Continuation of the Capital Congress Medicine and Health 2023, Berlin
+ 10.00 Pk Presentation of the Hospital Rating Report on the current economic situation of the
Hospitals
11:00 DEU: RWI - Rheinisch-Westfälisches Institut für Wirtschaftsforschung,
Economic forecast
DEU: Continuation of BDEW Congress, Berlin
DEU: Minister Presidents' Conference with Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Berlin
09:30 DEU: Institute for the World Economy on the summer economic forecast for Germany
and the world, Kiel
10:00 DEU: Online-Pk Welthungerhilfe and terre des hommes on the presentation of the "Compass
2023" on German development policy, Berlin
10:00 DEU: Hearing at the Higher Administrative Court regarding a dispute between two
wind power operators, Münster
BEL: NATO defense ministers' meeting, Brussels.
Topic is among other things the preparation of the summit on July 11 and 12 in Lithuania.
LUX: Meeting of the Euro Group, Luxembourg
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FRIDAY, JUNE 16
COMPANY DATES
10:00 DEU: Osram, Annual General Meeting, Karlsruhe
10:00 DEU: GSW Immobilien, Annual General Meeting (online)
11:00 DEU: Volkswagen AG Group Deliveries 05/23
11:00 DEU: Koenig & Bauer AG, Annual General Meeting, Würzburg
12:30 GBR: Tesco, Annual General Meeting
17:00 USA: T-Mobile US, Annual General Meeting
DEU: Big expiration day on the stock exchange, Frankfurt
ECONOMIC DATES
JPN: BoJ interest rate decision
08:00 DEU: Building Permits 04/23
09:00 ESP: Labor Costs Q1/23
09:00 AUT: Consumer Prices 05/23 (final)
11:00 ITA: Trade Balance 04/23
11:00 EUR: Consumer Prices 05/23 (final)
11:00 EUR: Labor Costs Q1/23
16:00 USA: Uni Michigan Consumer Confidence 06/23 (preliminary)
EUR: S&P Rating Result Slovenia
EUR: Fitch rating result Luxembourg, Norway
EUR: Moody's rating result Turkey
OTHER DATES
10:30 DEU: Discussion event of the SPD Economic Forum on "Artificial Intelligence
Intelligence - Curse or Blessing?", Berlin
12:00 DEU: Press briefing to present the latest market figures of the industry association
VDMA Robotics & Automation in the run-up to the "automatica" trade fair, Munich
BEL: NATO Defense Ministers Meeting (second and last day), Brussels
LUX: Meeting of EU Finance Ministers, Luxembourg
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MONDAY, JUNE 19
DATES COMPANY
BUSINESS CYCLE DATES
16:00 USA: NAHB Housing Market Index 06/23
17:00 DEU: Kiel Institute for the World Economy ifw awards World Economic Price
17:00 EUR: European Court of Auditors publishes report on industrial policy
for batteries
EUR: Meeting of EU Energy Ministers
OTHER DATES
09:00 DEU: Continuation of trial against former Wirecard CEO Markus Braun
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TUESDAY, JUNE 20
DATES COMPANY
10:00 DEU: Evotec, Annual General Meeting
10:00 DEU: Heckler & Koch, Annual General Meeting
17:30 USA: General Motors, Annual General Meeting
18:00 USA: General Electric
19:00 USA: Dell, Annual General Meeting
22:00 USA: FedEx, Q4 figures
BUSINESS CYCLE DATES
08:00 DEU: Producer Prices 04/23
10:00 EUR: ECB Current Account 04/23
11:00 EUR: Construction Production 04/23
14:30 USA: Housing Starts 05/23
14:30 USA: Building Permits 05/23
EUR: Meeting of EU Environment Ministers
OTHER DATES
DEU: National Cycling Congress (until 21.06.)
DEU: Continuation of trial against ex-Audi boss Stadler and two engineers - pleas
Defense
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
