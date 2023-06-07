WEEKLY PREVIEW: Dates until June 20, 2023

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Economic and financial appointments until Tuesday, June 20, 2023. ^ --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7 DATES COMPANY 07:30 AUT: Voestalpine, annual figures 07:30 ESP: Inditex, Q1 figures 10:00 DEU: Cewe Foundation, Annual General Meeting, Oldenburg 10:00 DEU: Rhon-Klinikum, Annual General Meeting (online) 10:00 DEU: Gerresheimer, Annual General Meeting (online) 10:00 DEU: BLG Logistics Group, Annual General Meeting, Bremen 10:00 DEU: Auto1 Group, Annual General Meeting (online) 10:30 DEU: Eckert & Ziegler, Annual General Meeting 11:00 DEU: Leifheit, Annual General Meeting, Frankfurt 11:00 DEU: Jenoptik, Annual General Meeting, Jena 14:30 FRA: Air France-KLM, Annual General Meeting 19:00 USA: Apple developer conference WWDC (until 9.6.23), Cupertino BUSINESS CYCLE DATES CHN: Trade Balance 05/23 06:30 NLD: Consumer spending 04/23 07:00 JPN: Leading Indicators 04/23 (preliminary) 07:45 CHE: Unemployment Rate 05/23 08:00 DEU: Industrial Production 04/23 08:00 DEU: Electricity generation by energy source (incl. electricity imports and exports), 1st quarter 2023 08:00 NOR: industrial production 04/23 08:45 FRA: Trade Balance 04/23 09:00 CHE: Foreign currency holdings 05/23 10:00 ITA: retail sales 04/23 11:00 GRC: GDP Q1/23 14:00 HUN: Central Bank, Interest Rate Decision 14:30 USA: Trade Balance 04/23 16:00 CAN: Central Bank, Interest Rate Decision 21:00 USA: Consumer Credit 04/23 OTHER DATES 09:30 LUX: EU Court Ruling on Belarus Sanctions Actions 09:30 LUX: Oral hearing before the EU Court on the cartel in the trading of European government bonds 09:30 LUX: Oral hearing before the ECJ on reimbursement of travel expenses in the Pandemic DEU: 18th National Healthcare Industry Conference + 12.30 Kick-off pk with the Ambassador of Ireland to Germany, H. E. Daniel Gerard Mulhall, the Minister of State at the Neale Richmond, Minister of State at the Department of Trade and Industry of Ireland, and the Prime Minister of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Manuela Schwesig. DEU: Bavarian Constitutional Court announces decision on admission of petition for referendum "Bavarian Bike Initiative 18:00 DEU: Panel discussion Marburger Bund on the planned hospital reform by Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, JUNE 8 COMPANY DATES 08:00 GBR: Wizz Air, Annual Results 14:00 SWE: Volvo Cars, Capital Markets Day 19:00 USA: Apple Developer Conference WWDC (until 9.6.23), Cupertino 20:00 USA: Salesforce, Annual General Meeting COMPANY DATES WITHOUT TIME CHE: Novartis, Sandoz Capital Markets Day SWE: Volvo Car, Capital Markets Day BUSINESS CYCLE DATES 01:50 JPN: GDP Q1/23 (2nd release) 01:50 JPN: BoJ Current Account 04/23 08:30 HUN: Consumer Prices 05/23 11:00 EUR: GDP Q1/23 (2nd release) 11:00 EUR: Government Expenditure Q1/23 14:30 USA: Initial Jobless Claims (week) 16:00 USA: Wholesale Sales 04/23 16:00 USA: Wholesale inventories 04/23 (final) OTHER DATES 09:00 LUX: Oral hearing before EU court on cartel in trading of European government bonds 09:30 LUX: ECJ ruling on repatriation flight costs at start of Corona pandemic 09:30 LUX: ECJ ruling on reimbursement of cancelled travel during pandemic 09:30 LUX: ECJ ruling on reduction of travel price due to Corona 09:30 LUX: ECJ Opinion on Tax Benefits in Luxembourg 09:30 LUX: Oral hearing at EU court on cartel in trading of European government bonds DEU: Meeting of EU justice and interior ministers NOTE DEU: Corpus Christi - public holiday in the states of Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, Hesse, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, JUNE 9 DATES COMPANY 19:00 USA: Apple developer conference WWDC (until 9.6.23), Cupertino BUSINESS CYCLE DATES 03:30 CHN: Consumer Prices 05/23 03:30 CHN: Producer Prices 05/23 08:00 DEU: Truck Toll Road Performance Index 05/23 08:00 NOR: Consumer Prices 05/23 09:00 AUT: Industrial Production 04/23 11:00 GRC: Consumer Prices 05/23 11:00 GRC: Industrial Production 04/23 EUR: Fitch Rating Result Greece EUR: S&P rating result Slovenia, Malta OTHER DATES 10:00 DEU: BER inquiry committee in the Brandenburg state parliament on the cost and deadline and schedule overruns of the opened airport. 11:00 DEU: Digital Annual Pk Fairtrade Germany a.o. with board member Claudia Brück, Climate expert Juan Pablo Solis and Supervisory Board Chairman Matthias Lehnert. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SUNDAY, JUNE 11 OTHER DATES DEU: Start of East German Economic Forum 2023 with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Economics Minister Robert Habeck and others. The topic will be the changes against the background of the Corona pandemic and the war of Russia's war against Ukraine. + 13.00 Welcome with the Federal Ministry of Economics and Technology's representative for the digital economy, Anna Christmann + 18.15 Keynote address by Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD). + 19.00 Greeting by the Federal Government Commissioner for Eastern Europe, Carsten Schneider --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, JUNE 12 DATES COMPANY 10:00 ESP: Siemens Gamesa, extraordinary shareholders' meeting 11:00 DEU: SMS Group, Annual Pk, Düsseldorf 11:00 DEU: Hawesko, Annual General Meeting, Hamburg 12:45 DEU: Gesco, Annual General Meeting, Essen 16:30 NOR: Yara, Annual General Meeting 17:00 ESP: CaixaBank, Corporate Meeting - Virtual BUSINESS CYCLE DATES 09:00 CZE: Consumer Prices 05/23 OTHER DATES DEU: Continuation of East German Economic Forum 2023 + Opening with Brandenburg's Minister President Dietmar Woidke + 09.10 Keynote Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck + 16.30 Keynote Federal Minister of Labor Hubertus Heil DEU: International Air Force Manover "Air Defender 2023 10:00 DEU: "Our Climate Future" - Energy summit of Germany and Iceland with Climate Protection Minister Robert Habeck and Icelandic counterpart, Berlin 10:00 DEU: Start of nationwide congress for municipal energy management on the topic of "Opportunities for the municipal heat transition", Eisenach BEL: Continuation: Meeting of the EU Council of Ministers for Agriculture and Fisheries (2nd day), Brussels LUX: Meeting of the EU Ministers of Labor and Social Affairs, Luxembourg --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, JUNE 13 COMPANY DATES 09:00 DEU: ad pepper media, Annual General Meeting 10:00 DEU: Flatexdegiro, Annual General Meeting DATES COMPANY NO TIME STATED DEU: Aurubis, Capital Markets Day DEU: Continuation of trial against ex-Audi boss Stadler and three engineers - plea of the public prosecutor's office, Munich USA: Home Depot, Investor Day BUSINESS CYCLE DATES 08:00 GBR: Unemployment figures 05/23 08:00 DEU: Consumer Prices 05/23 (final) 08:00 ROU: Consumer Prices 05/23 09:00 ESP: Consumer Prices 05/23 (final) 11:00 DEU: ZEW Economic Sentiment 06/23 14:00 POL: Trade Balance 04/23 14:00 POL: Current Account 04/23 14:30 USA: Consumer Prices 05/23 14:30 USA: Real Income 05/23 22:30 USA: API Oil Report (week) OTHER DATES 09:00 DEU: Conclusion East German Economic Forum 2023, Bad Saarow 09:00 DEU: Closing of nationwide congress for municipal energy management on the topic of "Opportunities for the municipal heat turnaround", Eisenach LUX: Meeting of EU health ministers, Luxembourg --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14 COMPANY DATES 07:00 DEU: Fraport, Traffic figures 05/23 10:00 DEU: Dermapharm Holding, Annual General Meeting 10:00 DEU: OVB Holding, Annual General Meeting, Koln 10:00 DEU: Delivery Hero, Annual General Meeting (online) 10:00 DEU: Instone Real Estate, Annual General Meeting 10:00 LUX: Global Fashion Group, Annual General Meeting, Luxembourg 10:30 DEU: auto.de, Annual General Meeting, Leipzig 11:00 DEU: Cancom, Annual General Meeting, Munich 11:00 DEU: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen, Annual General Meeting, Frankfurt 14:00 USA: Blackrock, Investor Day 15:00 USA: Altice USA, Annual General Meeting 15:00 USA: Caterpillar, Annual General Meeting 17:00 DEU: Hugo Boss, Investor Day DATES OF COMPANIES WITHOUT TIME SPECIFICATION GBR: Shell, Capital Markets Day BUSINESS CYCLE DATES DEU: Federal Ministry of Economics, Monthly Report 06/23 07:00 FIN: Consumer Prices 05/23 08:00 GBR: Industrial Production 04/23 08:00 GBR: trade balance 04/23 08:00 GBR: GDP 04/23 08:00 SWE: Consumer Prices 05/23 10:00 FRA: International Energy Agency (IEA) Monthly Report 06/23 11:00 EUR: Industrial Production 04/23 12:00 PRT: Consumer Prices 05/23 14:30 USA: Producer Prices 05/23 16:30 USA: EIA 20:00 USA: FOMC interest rate decision OTHER DATES DEU: Congress of the German Association of Energy and Water Industries 2023, Berlin Industry meeting of the German Association of Energy and Water Industries + 9.15 a.m. Opening speech Kerstin Andreae, Chairwoman of the BDEW Executive Board + 3.00 p.m. Debate on the energy crisis with, among others, Economics Minister Robert Habeck and Eon CEO Leonhard Birnbaum DEU: Capital City Congress on Medicine and Health 2023, Berlin The Capital Forum Health Policy provides the framework for the German Nursing Congress, the Management Congress Hospital-Clinic Rehabilitation and the German Doctors' Forum. + 10.00 Opening by the Bavarian Minister of State for Health and Care Klaus Holetschek (CSU) 10:00 DEU: 11th National MINT Summit with Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), Berlin. 19:00 DEU: Roundtable discussion Bund für Umwelt und Naturschutz Deutschland (BUND) on war, energy crisis and extreme price increases, Berlin --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, JUNE 15 DATES COMPANY 08:00 SWE: Hennes & Mauritz, Q2 Sales 10:00 DEU: Brenntag, Annual General Meeting 10:00 DEU: Deutsche Wohnen, Annual General Meeting 10:00 DEU: DWS, Annual General Meeting 10:00 DEU: HHLA, Annual General Meeting 10:00 DEU: Aumann, Annual General Meeting 14:00 FRA: Korian, Annual General Meeting 22:05 USA: Adobe, Q2 figures DATES OF COMPANIES WITHOUT TIME SPECIFICATION DEU: Befesa, Annual General Meeting BUSINESS CYCLE DATES 01:50 JPN: Core Machinery Orders 04/23 04:00 CHN: Industrial Production 05/23 04:00 CHN: Retail Sales 05/23 06:30 NLD: Unemployment Rate 05/23 08:30 CHE: Producer and Import Prices 05/23 08:45 FRA: Consumer Prices 05/23 09:00 CHE: KOF Economic Forecast 09:00 CHE: Seco: Summer economic forecasts 10:00 ESP: Trade Balance 04/23 11:00 EUR: Trade Balance 04/23 11:00 GRC: Unemployment Rate 05/23 14:15 EUR: ECB Interest Rate Decision (14:45 Pk) 14:30 USA: Retail Sales 05/23 14:30 USA: Initial jobless claims (week) 14:30 USA: Import and Export Prices 05/23 14:30 USA: Empire State Index 06/23 14:30 USA: Philly Fed Business Outlook 06/23 15:15 USA: Industrial Production 05/23 15:15 USA: Capacity utilization 05/23 16:00 USA: Inventories 04/23 OTHER DATES 09:30 DEU: IfW - Institute for the World Economy, Economic Forecast 10:00 DEU: Innovation Day for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses of the German Federal Ministry of Economics under the motto "Change through innovation" + Greeting by Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck DEU: Continuation of the Capital Congress Medicine and Health 2023, Berlin + 10.00 Pk Presentation of the Hospital Rating Report on the current economic situation of the Hospitals 11:00 DEU: RWI - Rheinisch-Westfälisches Institut für Wirtschaftsforschung, Economic forecast DEU: Continuation of BDEW Congress, Berlin DEU: Minister Presidents' Conference with Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Berlin 09:30 DEU: Institute for the World Economy on the summer economic forecast for Germany and the world, Kiel 10:00 DEU: Online-Pk Welthungerhilfe and terre des hommes on the presentation of the "Compass 2023" on German development policy, Berlin 10:00 DEU: Hearing at the Higher Administrative Court regarding a dispute between two wind power operators, Münster BEL: NATO defense ministers' meeting, Brussels. Topic is among other things the preparation of the summit on July 11 and 12 in Lithuania. LUX: Meeting of the Euro Group, Luxembourg --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, JUNE 16 COMPANY DATES 10:00 DEU: Osram, Annual General Meeting, Karlsruhe 10:00 DEU: GSW Immobilien, Annual General Meeting (online) 11:00 DEU: Volkswagen AG Group Deliveries 05/23 11:00 DEU: Koenig & Bauer AG, Annual General Meeting, Würzburg 12:30 GBR: Tesco, Annual General Meeting 17:00 USA: T-Mobile US, Annual General Meeting DEU: Big expiration day on the stock exchange, Frankfurt ECONOMIC DATES JPN: BoJ interest rate decision 08:00 DEU: Building Permits 04/23 09:00 ESP: Labor Costs Q1/23 09:00 AUT: Consumer Prices 05/23 (final) 11:00 ITA: Trade Balance 04/23 11:00 EUR: Consumer Prices 05/23 (final) 11:00 EUR: Labor Costs Q1/23 16:00 USA: Uni Michigan Consumer Confidence 06/23 (preliminary) EUR: S&P Rating Result Slovenia EUR: Fitch rating result Luxembourg, Norway EUR: Moody's rating result Turkey OTHER DATES 10:30 DEU: Discussion event of the SPD Economic Forum on "Artificial Intelligence Intelligence - Curse or Blessing?", Berlin 12:00 DEU: Press briefing to present the latest market figures of the industry association VDMA Robotics & Automation in the run-up to the "automatica" trade fair, Munich BEL: NATO Defense Ministers Meeting (second and last day), Brussels LUX: Meeting of EU Finance Ministers, Luxembourg ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MONDAY, JUNE 19 DATES COMPANY --- BUSINESS CYCLE DATES 16:00 USA: NAHB Housing Market Index 06/23 17:00 DEU: Kiel Institute for the World Economy ifw awards World Economic Price 17:00 EUR: European Court of Auditors publishes report on industrial policy for batteries EUR: Meeting of EU Energy Ministers OTHER DATES 09:00 DEU: Continuation of trial against former Wirecard CEO Markus Braun ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, JUNE 20 DATES COMPANY 10:00 DEU: Evotec, Annual General Meeting 10:00 DEU: Heckler & Koch, Annual General Meeting 17:30 USA: General Motors, Annual General Meeting 18:00 USA: General Electric 19:00 USA: Dell, Annual General Meeting 22:00 USA: FedEx, Q4 figures BUSINESS CYCLE DATES 08:00 DEU: Producer Prices 04/23 10:00 EUR: ECB Current Account 04/23 11:00 EUR: Construction Production 04/23 14:30 USA: Housing Starts 05/23 14:30 USA: Building Permits 05/23 EUR: Meeting of EU Environment Ministers OTHER DATES DEU: National Cycling Congress (until 21.06.) DEU: Continuation of trial against ex-Audi boss Stadler and two engineers - pleas Defense ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ° All information has been researched with great care. Nevertheless, the dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH does not assume any liability for the correctness. All times are given in are in CEST./bwi