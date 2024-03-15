BRAUNSCHWEIG (dpa-AFX) - Almost exactly nine years after the diesel scandal at Volkswagen came to light, former Group boss Martin Winterkorn is to stand trial. The two criminal proceedings against the 76-year-old will be combined for a trial scheduled to begin on September 3 in Braunschweig. As the regional court announced on Friday, the 16th Commercial Criminal Chamber is currently planning 89 dates until September 2025. The proceedings against the once highest-earning manager in Germany will deal with allegations of fraud, false statements and market manipulation.

Only around a month ago, Winterkorn rejected criminal responsibility for the emissions manipulations at the Wolfsburg-based car manufacturer. "I consider these allegations to be unfounded," he said in February as a witness in the billion-euro civil proceedings brought by investors before the Braunschweig Higher Regional Court. He was subsequently questioned for four full trial days. Due to another operation in March, the next date for him as a witness is still unclear.

In February, the Braunschweig Regional Court also announced that a new medical report assumes that Winterkorn will be fit to stand trial from September 2024. In 2021, at the start of the first major criminal trial against ex-VW managers and engineers in Braunschweig, Winterkorn's complex had been severed for health reasons. Winterkorn's absence from the legal proceedings was described by some at the time as a disastrous message.

The diesel affair at Volkswagen came to light in September 2015 and cost Winterkorn his position as head of the Wolfsburg-based car manufacturer a few days later. The top manager resigned, but in no way wanted this to be understood as an admission of complicity. He affirmed that he had known nothing about the illegal activities before the scandal came to light. For VW, this was followed by a flood of lawsuits and costs that the company estimates at around 32 billion euros.

Instead of using more expensive exhaust technology, the car manufacturer had falsified the measured values using hidden software codes. These ensured that full purification was achieved in tests, but that many times more emissions were produced on the road. "If I had been given a complete picture of the internal processes in the responsible specialist departments, I would not have hesitated to tackle and clarify the processes directly," said Winterkorn during his testimony.

During his testimony in the Braunschweig town hall, it became clear that several operations had left their mark. Winterkorn appeared to be in poor health. With the regional court's announcement, it is now clear that the scandal is far from over for the former "Mr. Volkswagen" and that he still has several trips to Braunschweig ahead of him. According to current planning, a verdict would be possible in 2025 - ten years after the affair, which developed into one of the biggest German industrial scandals, became public knowledge./bch/DP/jha