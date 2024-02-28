BRAUNSCHWEIG (dpa-AFX) - The questioning of former Group CEO Martin Winterkorn is to continue on Wednesday (10:00 a.m.) in the billion-euro investor trial on the VW diesel affair. The 76-year-old will then testify for the fourth day in a row in the civil proceedings before the Braunschweig Higher Regional Court. Winterkorn denied responsibility for the manipulations at the car manufacturer at the beginning of the hearing in the Braunschweig town hall in mid-February.

Since 2018, the trial under the Capital Investor Model Case Act has been negotiating possible compensation for investors who suffered share price losses after the scandal came to light. Around 4.4 billion euros are currently at stake. After Herbert Diess and Matthias Müller, Winterkorn is the third former VW boss to be heard on the matter. In total, the Braunschweig Higher Regional Court intends to hear more than 80 witnesses./bch/DP/jha