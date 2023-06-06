Advanced search
    VOW   DE0007664005

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:50:11 2023-06-06 am EDT
149.20 EUR   -0.80%
VW's China joint venture transforms Shanghai plant for EV production

06/06/2023 | 07:25am EDT
Auto Shanghai show, in Shanghai

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Volkswagen's Chinese joint venture with SAIC Motor has transformed one of its plants in Shanghai for production, research and development of electric vehicles (EV), the German automaker said on Tuesday.

Production of internal combustion engine models at the main plant of SAIC Volkswagen in Anting of Shanghai will be relocated to other plants, Volkswagen said in an emailed statement to Reuters, which came after comments on social media saying Volkswagen was shutting a plant in Shanghai.

The change will not affect the production capacity for individual models, it added.

The move underscores Volkswagen's efforts to accelerate its shift to electrification as it has been losing shares in its biggest market where it lags behind Chinese rivals in launching new EV models.

Volkswagen-branded cars have been outsold by electrified vehicle maker BYD since November last year, according to data from industrial associations.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan, Brenda Goh; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED -0.22% 13.61 End-of-day quote.-5.55%
TOPIX INDEX 0.74% 2236.28 Delayed Quote.17.34%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.03% 122.52 Delayed Quote.5.26%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.33% 149.9 Delayed Quote.1.86%
Financials
Sales 2023 302 B 323 B 323 B
Net income 2023 16 009 M 17 149 M 17 149 M
Net cash 2023 40 062 M 42 916 M 42 916 M
P/E ratio 2023 3,88x
Yield 2023 7,48%
Capitalization 69 650 M 74 612 M 74 612 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,10x
EV / Sales 2024 0,09x
Nbr of Employees 676 915
Free-Float 56,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 122,54 €
Average target price 159,23 €
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Ingo Blume Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Director-Controlling & Accounting
Hans Dieter Pötsch Member-Management Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Mario Hermann Daberkow Head-IT Infrastructure & Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG1.86%74 612
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION11.92%196 864
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG17.33%82 561
VOLKSWAGEN AG5.26%74 612
BMW AG27.66%72 680
FORD MOTOR COMPANY6.53%50 370
