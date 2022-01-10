Log in
    VOW   DE0007664005

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW)
Volkswagen CFO expects inflation to ease and chip shortage to drag on - WSJ

01/10/2022 | 04:58pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen logo is pictured in a production line at the Volkswagen plant in Wolfsburg

(Reuters) - Volkswagen AG expects inflation to ease later this year but warned there would be no significant improvement in the global semiconductor shortage, Chief Financial Officer Arno Antlitz told the Wall Street Journal in an interview.

The German carmaker was well-hedged against inflation, Antlitz told the Journal https://www.wsj.com/articles/vw-finance-chief-expects-inflation-to-ease-and-chip-shortage-to-drag-on-11641843428?mod=latest_headlines on Monday, adding that the company had mitigated the impact of raw material and component price increases through rigorous cost-cutting.

According to the report, he said the current high inflation will be temporary, but the company would continue to struggle with a tight supply of chips throughout the year.

Volkswagen in December had said the chip crunch would continue to pose challenges to Europe's largest carmaker during at least the first half of 2022, while the year as a whole should show a slight improvement.

The tight chip supply has led automakers around the world to curtail vehicle production, but has also driven up profit as vehicle prices rise.

(Reporting by Jose Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.01% 187.76 Delayed Quote.5.78%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.22% 270.6 Delayed Quote.4.95%
All news about VOLKSWAGEN AG
Analyst Recommendations on VOLKSWAGEN AG
Financials
Sales 2021 247 B 280 B 280 B
Net income 2021 13 828 M 15 666 M 15 666 M
Net cash 2021 30 128 M 34 132 M 34 132 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,80x
Yield 2021 3,97%
Capitalization 119 B 134 B 134 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 645 318
Free-Float -
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 187,74 €
Average target price 242,56 €
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Head-Finance & Information Technology
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
