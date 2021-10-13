Log in
    VOW   DE0007664005

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW)
  Report
Volkswagen : considering cutting up to 30,000 jobs -Handelsblatt

10/13/2021 | 04:09am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen logo is seen in Shanghai

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen is considering cutting up to 30,000 jobs to cut costs and improve competitiveness with players such as Tesla, German daily Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday.

It cited a presentation made by Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess to the supervisory board.

"There is no question that we have to address the competitiveness of our plant in Wolfsburg in view of new market entrants," VW spokesperson Michael Manske said when asked for comment.

"The debate is now underway and there are already many good ideas. There are no concrete scenarios."

A spokesperson for Volkswagen's workers' council said that while they would not comment on speculation as to whether Diess made the comments, "a reduction of 30,000 jobs is absurd and baseless".

Volkswagen is also considering listing its car charging and energy business in addition to existing IPO plans for its battery division, Chief Technology Officer Thomas Schmall told Manager Magazin in an interview published on Wednesday.

Schmall said nothing has been decided yet and it would probably take up to two years before the new companies are established and actually ready for the stock market.

"We also have to think in terms of overall systems," Schmall said, referring to Tesla's one-stop-shop complex with its own charging network, solar systems for green electricity and car insurance policies.

Tesla produces its Model 3 car in 10 hours, while Volkswagen takes 30 hours to make an ID.3.

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska; additional reporting by Victoria Waldersee; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
VOLKSWAGEN AG 2.37% 192.92 Delayed Quote.23.53%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 1.66% 270.2 Delayed Quote.56.03%
Financials
Sales 2021 251 B 289 B 289 B
Net income 2021 14 247 M 16 453 M 16 453 M
Net cash 2021 34 439 M 39 772 M 39 772 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,64x
Yield 2021 3,92%
Capitalization 117 B 135 B 135 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,33x
EV / Sales 2022 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 632 825
Free-Float 56,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 188,28 €
Average target price 271,99 €
Spread / Average Target 44,5%
Managers and Directors
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Head-Finance & Information Technology
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
