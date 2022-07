Total deliveries to customers worldwide were down 22.4% in the second quarter of the year, with Central and Eastern Europe hardest hit at -49.3%. Western Europe also saw a considerable fall of 25.7%.

Even as total sales fell, battery-electric vehicle (BEV) deliveries increased by just over a quarter in the first half of the year to 217,100, making up 5.6% of total sales - bolstered largely by significant growth in China.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Editing by Miranda Murray)