Volpara Health Technologies Limited(ASX:VHT) dropped from S&P/ASX Emerging Companies Index

Volpara Health Technologies Limited is a New Zealand-based company, which makes software for healthcare providers to understand cancer risk, enabling patients to make personal care decisions and guide recommendations about additional imaging, genetic testing and other interventions. Its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered image analysis enables radiologists to quantify breast tissue with precision and helps technologists produce mammograms with optimal image quality, positioning, compression and dose. Its software streamlines operations and provides performance insights that support continuous quality improvement. Its software is used in over 2,000 facilities by more than 5,600 technologists, impacting nearly 15 million patients globally. It helps providers conduct more than three million cancer risk assessments each year and can be deployed stand-alone or fully integrated with electronic health record systems, mammography reporting systems, imaging hardware and genetic laboratories.