Volt Carbon Technologies : Q2 FS April 30 2022

standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

auditors have not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with

unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent

MANAGEMENT'S REPORT TO THE SHAREHOLDERS

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared by management and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company. Management

is responsible for the information and representations contained in these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and the accompanying Management's Discussion and

Analysis. The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

To assist management in discharging these responsibilities, the Company maintains a system of

procedures and internal controls which are designed to provide reasonable assurance that its assets are safeguarded, that transactions are executed in accordance with management's

authorization, and that the financial records form a reliable base for preparation of accurate and timely financial information.

The Board of Directors ensures that management fulfills its responsibilities for financial reporting and internal control. The Board of Directors exercises this responsibility through an Audit Committee. The Audit Committee has reviewed and discussed the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, including the notes thereto, with management. The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been approved by the Board of Directors on the recommendation of the Audit Committee.