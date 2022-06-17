Log in
    VCT   CA92873M1023

VOLT CARBON TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(VCT)
End-of-day quote Bourse de Toronto  -  2022-06-14
0.0850 CAD   -15.00%
10:03aVOLT CARBON TECHNOLOGIES : Q2 FS April 30 2022
PU
06/09Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended April 30, 2022
CI
06/01Volt Carbon Technologies Appoints New Director
GL
Volt Carbon Technologies : Q2 FS April 30 2022

06/17/2022 | 10:03am EDT
VOLT CARBON TECHNOLOGIES INC. (FORMERLY SAINT JEAN CARBON INC.)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

(Unaudited - presented in Canadian Dollars)

for the period ending April 30, 2022

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW

Pursuant to National Instrument 51‐102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), the accompanying

unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent

auditors have not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with

standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

MANAGEMENT'S REPORT TO THE SHAREHOLDERS

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared by management and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company. Management

is responsible for the information and representations contained in these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and the accompanying Management's Discussion and

Analysis. The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

To assist management in discharging these responsibilities, the Company maintains a system of

procedures and internal controls which are designed to provide reasonable assurance that its assets are safeguarded, that transactions are executed in accordance with management's

authorization, and that the financial records form a reliable base for preparation of accurate and timely financial information.

The Board of Directors ensures that management fulfills its responsibilities for financial reporting and internal control. The Board of Directors exercises this responsibility through an Audit Committee. The Audit Committee has reviewed and discussed the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, including the notes thereto, with management. The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been approved by the Board of Directors on the recommendation of the Audit Committee.

"William Pfaffenberger"________

"David Madill"

William Pfaffenberger

David Madill

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

VOLT CARBON TECHNOLOGIES INC. (FORMERLY SAINT JEAN CARBON INC.)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

As at

As at

April 30,

October 31,

ASSETS

2022

2021

Current

Cash

$

989,547

$

141,996

Accounts receivable (Note 6)

116,829

45,994

Prepaid expenses

28,750

175,902

1,135,126

363,892

Term deposits (Note 15)

51,000

41,000

Equipment (Note 7)

924,988

437,858

Mineral exploration and evaluation assets (Note 8)

854,869

854,869

Right-of-use assets (Note 9)

1,055,889

1,113,483

Intangible asset

1,391,992

1,373,057

Other assets

-

610

$

5,413,864

$

4,184,769

LIABILITIES

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 10)

$

844,928

$

957,079

Notes payable (Note 12)

390,484

444,452

Current portion of lease liabilities (Note 9)

77,148

73,231

Interest payable

56,708

65,141

Other liabilities (Note 11)

85,000

85,000

1,454,268

1,624,903

Lease liabilities (Note 9)

1,000,667

1,040,098

2,454,935

2,665,001

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital (Note 13)

26,751,299

24,206,052

Contributed surplus

3,250,830

2,891,392

Deficit

(27,043,200)

(25,577,676)

2,958,929

1,519,768

$

5,413,864

$

4,184,769

Going concern (Note 2(a))

Contingency (Note 20)

See accompanying notes

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

"William Pfaffenberger"

CEO, Director

"David Madill"

CFO, Director

VOLT CARBON TECHNOLOGIES INC. (FORMERLY SAINT JEAN CARBON INC.) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Three months ended

Three months ended

Six months ended

Six months ended

April 30, 2022

April 30, 2021

April 30, 2022

April 30, 2021

Revenue

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

Expenses

Amortization on capital assets

$

31,844

$

18,292

$

47,791

$

14,146

Amortization on right-of-use assets (Note 9)

28,797

3,427

57,594

36,585

Consulting fees

133,423

109,858

302,228

209,884

Gain on settlement of accounts payable

-

-

-

(225,945)

(Gain) loss on foreign exchange

(340)

(4,703)

5,518

(9,814)

Interest on lease liabilities (Note 9)

16,346

337

32,959

766

Investor relations

11,939

30,000

46,729

42,800

Loan interest and bank charges

15,576

11,782

37,013

33,534

Loss on disposal of assets

-

-

-

9,144

Office and general

140,876

10,181

229,804

23,209

Professional fees

97,246

26,379

151,678

74,462

Regulatory and filing fees

11,059

7,963

58,851

11,757

Rent and occupancy expenses (recovery)

27,148

1,900

43,010

(1,955)

Research expenses

44,106

15,000

92,911

15,000

Stock-based compensation (Note 13 and 14)

359,438

-

359,438

282,291

917,458

230,416

1,465,524

515,864

Loss from operations

(917,458)

(230,416)

(1,465,524)

(515,864)

Other income (loss)

-

-

-

26,545

Loss and comprehensive loss

(917,458)

(230,416)

(1,465,524)

(489,319)

Loss per share - basic and diluted (Note 13(b))

$

(0.006)

$

(0.003)

$

(0.011)

$

(0.006)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and

diluted

145,476,942

90,321,338

137,354,562

87,877,131

See accompanying notes

VOLT CARBON TECHNOLOGIES INC. (FORMERLY SAINT JEAN CARBON INC.) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Number of

Contributed

shares

Share Capital

Surplus

Deficit

Total

Balance at November 1, 2020

83,797,532

21,190,744

1,805,054

(23,503,856)

(508,058)

Issuance of shares for non-cash items

3,615,000

128,250

-

-

128,250

Shares issued due to exercise of warrants

6,081,250

340,313

-

-

340,313

Stock-based compensation

-

-

282,291

-

282,291

Share issuance costs

-

(15,122)

-

-

(15,122)

Loss and comprehensive loss

-

-

-

(489,319)

(489,319)

Balance, April 30, 2021

93,493,782

$

21,644,185

$

2,087,345

$

(23,993,175)

$

(261,645)

Balance at November 1, 2021

129,393,782

$

24,206,052

$

2,891,392

$

(25,577,676)

1,519,768

Private Placements

20,000,000

2,500,000

-

-

2,500,000

Shares issued due to exercise of warrants

3,183,750

159,188

-

-

159,188

Shares issued due to exercise of options

800,000

100,000

-

-

100,000

Stock-based compensation

-

-

359,438

-

359,438

Share issuance costs

-

(213,941)

-

-

(213,941)

Loss and comprehensive loss

-

-

-

(1,465,524)

(1,465,524)

Balance, April 30, 2022

153,377,532

$

26,751,299

$

3,250,830

$

(27,043,200)

$

2,958,929

See accompanying notes

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 14:02:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
