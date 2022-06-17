Volt Carbon Technologies : Q2 FS April 30 2022

Pursuant to National Instrument 51‐102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), the accompanying
unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent
auditors have not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with
standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
MANAGEMENT'S REPORT TO THE SHAREHOLDERS
The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared by management and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company. Management
is responsible for the information and representations contained in these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and the accompanying Management's Discussion and
Analysis. The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
To assist management in discharging these responsibilities, the Company maintains a system of
procedures and internal controls which are designed to provide reasonable assurance that its assets are safeguarded, that transactions are executed in accordance with management's
authorization, and that the financial records form a reliable base for preparation of accurate and timely financial information.
The Board of Directors ensures that management fulfills its responsibilities for financial reporting and internal control. The Board of Directors exercises this responsibility through an Audit Committee. The Audit Committee has reviewed and discussed the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, including the notes thereto, with management. The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been approved by the Board of Directors on the recommendation of the Audit Committee.
"William Pfaffenberger"________
"David Madill"
William Pfaffenberger
David Madill
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
VOLT CARBON TECHNOLOGIES INC. (FORMERLY SAINT JEAN CARBON INC.)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
As at
As at
April 30,
October 31,
ASSETS
2022
2021
Current
Cash
$
989,547
$
141,996
Accounts receivable (Note 6)
116,829
45,994
Prepaid expenses
28,750
175,902
1,135,126
363,892
Term deposits (Note 15)
51,000
41,000
Equipment (Note 7)
924,988
437,858
Mineral exploration and evaluation assets (Note 8)
854,869
854,869
Right-of-use assets (Note 9)
1,055,889
1,113,483
Intangible asset
1,391,992
1,373,057
Other assets
-
610
$
5,413,864
$
4,184,769
LIABILITIES
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 10)
$
844,928
$
957,079
Notes payable (Note 12)
390,484
444,452
Current portion of lease liabilities (Note 9)
77,148
73,231
Interest payable
56,708
65,141
Other liabilities (Note 11)
85,000
85,000
1,454,268
1,624,903
Lease liabilities (Note 9)
1,000,667
1,040,098
2,454,935
2,665,001
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital (Note 13)
26,751,299
24,206,052
Contributed surplus
3,250,830
2,891,392
Deficit
(27,043,200)
(25,577,676)
2,958,929
1,519,768
$
5,413,864
$
4,184,769
Going concern (Note 2(a))
Contingency (Note 20)
See accompanying notes
On behalf of the Board of Directors:
"William Pfaffenberger"
CEO, Director
"David Madill"
CFO, Director
VOLT CARBON TECHNOLOGIES INC. (FORMERLY SAINT JEAN CARBON INC.) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Three months ended
Three months ended
Six months ended
Six months ended
April 30, 2022
April 30, 2021
April 30, 2022
April 30, 2021
Revenue
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Expenses
Amortization on capital assets
$
31,844
$
18,292
$
47,791
$
14,146
Amortization on right-of-use assets (Note 9)
28,797
3,427
57,594
36,585
Consulting fees
133,423
109,858
302,228
209,884
Gain on settlement of accounts payable
-
-
-
(225,945)
(Gain) loss on foreign exchange
(340)
(4,703)
5,518
(9,814)
Interest on lease liabilities (Note 9)
16,346
337
32,959
766
Investor relations
11,939
30,000
46,729
42,800
Loan interest and bank charges
15,576
11,782
37,013
33,534
Loss on disposal of assets
-
-
-
9,144
Office and general
140,876
10,181
229,804
23,209
Professional fees
97,246
26,379
151,678
74,462
Regulatory and filing fees
11,059
7,963
58,851
11,757
Rent and occupancy expenses (recovery)
27,148
1,900
43,010
(1,955)
Research expenses
44,106
15,000
92,911
15,000
Stock-based compensation (Note 13 and 14)
359,438
-
359,438
282,291
917,458
230,416
1,465,524
515,864
Loss from operations
(917,458)
(230,416)
(1,465,524)
(515,864)
Other income (loss)
-
-
-
26,545
Loss and comprehensive loss
(917,458)
(230,416)
(1,465,524)
(489,319)
Loss per share - basic and diluted (Note 13(b))
$
(0.006)
$
(0.003)
$
(0.011)
$
(0.006)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and
diluted
145,476,942
90,321,338
137,354,562
87,877,131
See accompanying notes
VOLT CARBON TECHNOLOGIES INC. (FORMERLY SAINT JEAN CARBON INC.) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Number of
Contributed
shares
Share Capital
Surplus
Deficit
Total
Balance at November 1, 2020
83,797,532
21,190,744
1,805,054
(23,503,856)
(508,058)
Issuance of shares for non-cash items
3,615,000
128,250
-
-
128,250
Shares issued due to exercise of warrants
6,081,250
340,313
-
-
340,313
Stock-based compensation
-
-
282,291
-
282,291
Share issuance costs
-
(15,122)
-
-
(15,122)
Loss and comprehensive loss
-
-
-
(489,319)
(489,319)
Balance, April 30, 2021
93,493,782
$
21,644,185
$
2,087,345
$
(23,993,175)
$
(261,645)
Balance at November 1, 2021
129,393,782
$
24,206,052
$
2,891,392
$
(25,577,676)
1,519,768
Private Placements
20,000,000
2,500,000
-
-
2,500,000
Shares issued due to exercise of warrants
3,183,750
159,188
-
-
159,188
Shares issued due to exercise of options
800,000
100,000
-
-
100,000
Stock-based compensation
-
-
359,438
-
359,438
Share issuance costs
-
(213,941)
-
-
(213,941)
Loss and comprehensive loss
-
-
-
(1,465,524)
(1,465,524)
Balance, April 30, 2022
153,377,532
$
26,751,299
$
3,250,830
$
(27,043,200)
$
2,958,929
See accompanying notes
