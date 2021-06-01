Log in
VOLT INFORMATION SCIENCES, INC.

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. : to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Earnings Call on June 15th, 2021

06/01/2021
Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (“Volt” or the “Company”) (NYSE-AMERICAN: VOLT) a global provider of staffing services, announced today that it will release financial results for its second quarter ended May 2, 2021, on Tuesday, June 15th, after the market close.

Linda Perneau, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Herb Mueller, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call that same day at 5:00 PM ET, to review the Company's financial results. Investors interested in participating on the live call can dial 1-877-407-9039 within the U.S. or 1-201-689-8470 from abroad, referencing conference ID: 13720266. Investors can also access the call online through a listen-only webcast on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.volt.com.

The webcast, which may include forward-looking information, will be archived on the Company’s investor relations website for at least 90 days and a telephonic playback of the conference call will be available by calling 1-844-512-2921 within the U.S. and 1-412-317-6671 from abroad. The replay passcode is 13720266. The telephonic playback will be available beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, and continuing through 11:59 PM ET on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. For more information on Volt Information Sciences, Inc., visit www.volt.com.

About Volt Information Sciences, Inc.

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. is a global provider of staffing services (traditional time and materials-based as well as project-based). Our staffing services consist of workforce solutions that include providing contingent workers, personnel recruitment services, and managed staffing services programs supporting primarily administrative, technical, information technology, light-industrial and engineering positions. Our managed staffing programs involve managing the procurement and on-boarding of contingent workers from multiple providers. Volt services global industries including aerospace, automotive, banking and finance, consumer electronics, information technology, insurance, life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, pharmaceutical, software, telecommunications, transportation, and utilities. For more information, visit www.volt.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 892 M - -
Net income 2021 1,69 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 45,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 79,1 M 79,1 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,09x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,08x
Nbr of Employees 1 100
Free-Float 59,1%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Linda Perneau President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Herbert M. Mueller Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
William J. Grubbs Chairman
Bruce G. Goodman Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicholas S. Cyprus Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLT INFORMATION SCIENCES, INC.105.65%79
RANDSTAD N.V.19.72%14 336
ADECCO GROUP AG4.70%11 103
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.42.11%9 849
MANPOWERGROUP INC.34.17%6 597
51JOB, INC.2.40%4 834