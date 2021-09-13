Log in
    VOLT   US9287031077

VOLT INFORMATION SCIENCES, INC.

(VOLT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Volt Information Sciences : Supplemental Presentation Q3 2021

09/13/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
EARNINGS PRESENTATION

Q3 2021

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation has been prepared by Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (the "Company") for investors, solely for informational purposes. It contains certain forward-looking statements, which may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions of future events which may not prove to be accurate. The Company derives many of its forward-looking statements from its operating budgets and forecasts, which are based upon detailed assumptions. While the Company believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is difficult to predict the impact of known factors and to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. As such, actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a discussion concerning the factors that could cause these differences, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and on its website at www.volt.com.

This presentation makes no representations or warranties, and no person has been authorized to make any representations on behalf of the Company or any of its affiliates, or to give any information other than that contained in this presentation. Nothing contained in this presentation is, or shall be relied upon as, a promise or representation, whether as to the past, present or the future. Certain of the economic and market information contained herein has been obtained from published sources and/or prepared by other parties. None of the Company or any of its directors, partners, stockholders, officers, affiliates, employees, agents or advisers nor any other person assumes any responsibility for the completeness of any information in this presentation, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in expectations or events, conditions or circumstances on which such statements are based. Prospective investors will be expected to have conducted their own due diligence investigation regarding all matters pertinent to investing in the Company.

This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as supplemental to, and not as superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the Appendix of this presentation for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures included in this presentation to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

This presentation is confidential and may not be reproduced or otherwise distributed or disseminated, in whole or part, without the prior written consent of the Company, which consent may be withheld in its sole and absolute discretion.

Any investment in the Company will be subject to certain risks related to the nature of the Company's business and the structure and operations of the Company. Any investment in the Company should be made only with an appreciation of the applicable risks, which are described in the Company's filings with the SEC and on its website at www.volt.com.

2

Quarterly Trend

(Dollars in millions)

3Q2020

4Q2020

1Q2021

2Q2021

3Q2021

Adjusted Revenue

$

188.3

$

211.1

$

218.0

$

222.1

$

217.5

Gross Margin

16.1%

16.2%

15.0%

16.4%

16.6%

Selling, Administrative and Other Operating

Costs

$

31.3

$

30.7

$

33.7

$

33.0

$

34.0

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

$

(4.2)

$

(11.5)

$

(1.7)

$

2.7

$

1.6

Excluding Restructuring and Impairment

$

(1.3)

$

3.5

$

(1.1)

$

3.5

$

2.2

Adjusted EBITDA

$

1.0

$

5.9

$

0.9

$

6.0

$

4.7

Working Days

63

64

59

65

63

Average Daily Revenue

$

3.0

$

3.3

$

3.7

$

3.4

$

3.5

Average Daily Revenue Year over Year Change

-18.4%

-11.0%

0.4%

5.9%

15.5%

Selling, Administrative and Other Operating

Costs as % of Revenue

16.8%

14.6%

15.5%

14.8%

15.6%

See appendix for reconciliation of Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted Selling, Administrative and Other Operating Costs and Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

Revenue

  • Average daily revenue growth sequentially and year over year
  • Growth from existing and new clients as well as improvements in direct hire revenue
  • 1Q21 included seasonal ramp up

Gross Margin

  • Improved margins due to lower employee related costs and improved sales mix
  • Lower margin in 1Q21 due to reset of payroll taxes

Operating Income (Loss)

  • Cost management actions in response to COVID-19 in second half of fiscal 2020
  • Consolidation of real estate footprint resulting impairment changes in 3Q20 and 4Q20

3

Adjusted Selling, Administrative and Other Operating Costs

In 2020, implemented phases 1-3 of strategic cost reductions

Continue to actively pursue further options to increase financial flexibility

See appendix for reconciliation of Adjusted Selling, Administrative and Other Operating Costs

4

Path to Profitability - 3rd Quarter Highlights

Revenue

+

Improving

+

Manage

=

3% Adjusted

EBITDA

Growth

Gross Margin

SG&A Expense

(Goal)

Positive year-over-year

Adjusted Revenue

growth continues from new business wins in a combination of retail and mid-market clients, combined with the expansion of business with existing clients

Improved margins due

to lower employee related costs and improved sales mix

Sequential growth in direct hire revenue

Selling,

3rd Quarter Adjusted

Administrative and

EBITDA improved

Operating Costs

$3.7M year over year

decreased as a

3Q21 Adjusted

percent of revenue

from 16.8% in 3Q20

EBITDA 2.2%

to 15.6% in 3Q21

3Q20 Adjusted

EBITDA 0.5%

See appendix for reconciliation of Adjusted Revenue and Adjusted Selling, Administrative and Other Operating Costs

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Volt Information Sciences Inc. published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 20:31:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 886 M - -
Net income 2021 2,93 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 88,9 M 88,9 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,10x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,09x
Nbr of Employees 1 100
Free-Float 59,1%
Income Statement Evolution
