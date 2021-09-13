Volt Information Sciences : Supplemental Presentation Q3 2021
09/13/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
Q3 2021
Forward Looking Statements
This presentation has been prepared by Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (the "Company") for investors, solely for informational purposes. It contains certain forward-looking statements, which may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions of future events which may not prove to be accurate. The Company derives many of its forward-looking statements from its operating budgets and forecasts, which are based upon detailed assumptions. While the Company believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is difficult to predict the impact of known factors and to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. As such, actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a discussion concerning the factors that could cause these differences, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and on its website at www.volt.com.
This presentation makes no representations or warranties, and no person has been authorized to make any representations on behalf of the Company or any of its affiliates, or to give any information other than that contained in this presentation. Nothing contained in this presentation is, or shall be relied upon as, a promise or representation, whether as to the past, present or the future. Certain of the economic and market information contained herein has been obtained from published sources and/or prepared by other parties. None of the Company or any of its directors, partners, stockholders, officers, affiliates, employees, agents or advisers nor any other person assumes any responsibility for the completeness of any information in this presentation, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in expectations or events, conditions or circumstances on which such statements are based. Prospective investors will be expected to have conducted their own due diligence investigation regarding all matters pertinent to investing in the Company.
This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as supplemental to, and not as superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the Appendix of this presentation for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures included in this presentation to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
This presentation is confidential and may not be reproduced or otherwise distributed or disseminated, in whole or part, without the prior written consent of the Company, which consent may be withheld in its sole and absolute discretion.
Any investment in the Company will be subject to certain risks related to the nature of the Company's business and the structure and operations of the Company. Any investment in the Company should be made only with an appreciation of the applicable risks, which are described in the Company's filings with the SEC and on its website at www.volt.com.
2
Quarterly Trend
(Dollars in millions)
3Q2020
4Q2020
1Q2021
2Q2021
3Q2021
Adjusted Revenue
$
188.3
$
211.1
$
218.0
$
222.1
$
217.5
Gross Margin
16.1%
16.2%
15.0%
16.4%
16.6%
Selling, Administrative and Other Operating
Costs
$
31.3
$
30.7
$
33.7
$
33.0
$
34.0
Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)
$
(4.2)
$
(11.5)
$
(1.7)
$
2.7
$
1.6
Excluding Restructuring and Impairment
$
(1.3)
$
3.5
$
(1.1)
$
3.5
$
2.2
Adjusted EBITDA
$
1.0
$
5.9
$
0.9
$
6.0
$
4.7
Working Days
63
64
59
65
63
Average Daily Revenue
$
3.0
$
3.3
$
3.7
$
3.4
$
3.5
Average Daily Revenue Year over Year Change
-18.4%
-11.0%
0.4%
5.9%
15.5%
Selling, Administrative and Other Operating
Costs as % of Revenue
16.8%
14.6%
15.5%
14.8%
15.6%
See appendix for reconciliation of Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted Selling, Administrative and Other Operating Costs and Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)
Revenue
Average daily revenue growth sequentially and year over year
Growth from existing and new clients as well as improvements in direct hire revenue
1Q21 included seasonal ramp up
Gross Margin
Improved margins due to lower employee related costs and improved sales mix
Lower margin in 1Q21 due to reset of payroll taxes
Operating Income (Loss)
Cost management actions in response to COVID-19 in second half of fiscal 2020
Consolidation of real estate footprint resulting impairment changes in 3Q20 and 4Q20
3
Adjusted Selling, Administrative and Other Operating Costs
• In 2020, implemented phases 1-3 of strategic cost reductions
• Continue to actively pursue further options to increase financial flexibility
See appendix for reconciliation of Adjusted Selling, Administrative and Other Operating Costs
4
Path to Profitability - 3rd Quarter Highlights
Revenue
+
Improving
+
Manage
=
3% Adjusted
EBITDA
Growth
Gross Margin
SG&A Expense
(Goal)
Positive year-over-year
Adjusted Revenue
growth continues from new business wins in a combination of retail and mid-market clients, combined with the expansion of business with existing clients
Improved margins due
to lower employee related costs and improved sales mix
Sequential growth in direct hire revenue
Selling,
3rd Quarter Adjusted
Administrative and
EBITDA improved
Operating Costs
$3.7M year over year
decreased as a
3Q21 Adjusted
percent of revenue
from 16.8% in 3Q20
EBITDA 2.2%
to 15.6% in 3Q21
3Q20 Adjusted
EBITDA 0.5%
See appendix for reconciliation of Adjusted Revenue and Adjusted Selling, Administrative and Other Operating Costs
5
