  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Volt Information Sciences, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOLT   US9287031077

VOLT INFORMATION SCIENCES, INC.

(VOLT)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Volt Ranked 5th in Staffing World Summit's Top 100 Staffing Companies to Work for In 2022

02/14/2022 | 07:01am EST
Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (“Volt” or the “Company”) (NYSE-AMERICAN: VOLT), a global provider of staffing services, today announced that it placed fifth in the Staffing World Summit’s “Top 100 Staffing Companies to Work For in 2022”.

In addition, three Volt executives were individually recognized on the “Top 100 Staffing Leaders to Watch in 2022” list. Lauren Griffin, Chief Client Engagement Officer placed in the top 10. Tim Gates, Vice President, Business Development and Michael Goldberg, Director of Growth & Expansion, were also named to the list. All three excel in offering novel solutions to clients, overcoming challenges and finding ways to do business more effectively.

These lists are comprised of the best staffing and recruiting agencies and professionals globally, based on the results of independent surveys of candidates and hiring managers who have worked with the staffing firms.

“It is an honor to be recognized as one of the top five staffing companies to work for at the Staffing World Summit. This recognition is a testament to our culture, increasing diversity and inclusion efforts, and improved performance across our organization,” said Linda Perneau, Volt’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We also extend our congratulations to Lauren, Tim and Michael for their individual recognition. Their hard work, along with the tremendous effort of all of our employees, across all aspects of our business, has resulted in an organization that others truly want to work for, and we could not be more proud of our teams.”

About Volt

Volt is a global provider of staffing services (traditional time and materials-based as well as project-based). Our staffing services consist of workforce solutions that include providing contingent workers, personnel recruitment services, and managed staffing services programs supporting primarily administrative, technical, information technology, light-industrial and engineering positions. Our managed staffing programs involve managing the procurement and on-boarding of contingent workers from multiple providers. Volt services global industries including aerospace, automotive, banking and finance, consumer electronics, information technology, insurance, life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, pharmaceutical, software, telecommunications, transportation, and utilities. For more information, visit www.volt.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 923 M - -
Net income 2022 0,84 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 77,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 68,5 M 68,5 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,07x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,07x
Nbr of Employees 1 100
Free-Float 64,1%
Chart VOLT INFORMATION SCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Volt Information Sciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 3,10 $
Average target price 6,00 $
Spread / Average Target 93,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Linda Perneau President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul R. Tomkins Chief Financial Officer
William J. Grubbs Chairman
Bruce G. Goodman Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicholas S. Cyprus Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLT INFORMATION SCIENCES, INC.6.53%69
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC8.43%13 237
RANDSTAD N.V.4.56%13 171
ADECCO GROUP AG0.86%8 823
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-6.44%6 216
MANPOWERGROUP INC.12.65%5 947