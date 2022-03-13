Log in
    VRC   AU000000VRC9

VOLT RESOURCES LIMITED

(VRC)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/22 11:37:43 pm
0.014 AUD    --.--%
03/13VOLT RESOURCES : Cleansing Prospectus
PU
03/13VOLT RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - VRC
PU
03/02VOLT RESOURCES : Presentation - Spark Plus Mining Day
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Volt Resources : Application for quotation of securities - VRC

03/13/2022 | 11:44pm EDT
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

VOLT RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday March 14, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

VRC

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

181,818,181

08/03/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

VOLT RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

106353253

1.3

ASX issuer code

VRC

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

14/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B



Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

02-Mar-2022 10:01

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

VRC

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details



8/3/2022

ASX +security code and description

VRC : ORDINARY FULLY PAID



Issue date

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.



Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

181,818,181



Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.01100000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Volt Resources Ltd. published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 03:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
