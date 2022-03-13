Volt Resources : Application for quotation of securities - VRC
Announcement Summary
Entity name
VOLT RESOURCES LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Monday March 14, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
VRC
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
181,818,181
08/03/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
VOLT RESOURCES LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ACN
106353253
1.3
ASX issuer code
VRC
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
14/3/2022
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Previous Appendix 3B details:
Announcement Date and
Announcement Title
Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation
Time
request
02-Mar-2022 10:01
New - Proposed issue of securities -
A placement or other type of issue
VRC
2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?
No
Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Placement Details
only
8/3/2022
ASX +security code and description
VRC : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
use
Issue date
Distribution Schedule
Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -
including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each
category.
personalFor
Total percentage of +securities held
Number of +securities held
Number of holders
For example, to enter a value of 50%
please input as 50.00
1 - 1,000
%
1,001
- 5,000
%
5,001
- 10,000
%
10,001 - 100,000
%
100,001 and over
%
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
181,818,181
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.01100000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
