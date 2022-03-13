Volt Resources : Cleansing Prospectus

VOLT RESOURCES LIMITED

ACN 106 353 253

PROSPECTUS

For the offer of up to 6,000 Shares at an issue price of $0.014 per Share to raise up to $84 (before expenses).

This Prospectus has been prepared primarily for the purpose of section 708A(11) of the Corporations Act to remove any trading restrictions on the sale of Shares issued by the Company prior to the Closing Date.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This document is important and should be read in its entirety. If after reading this Prospectus you have any questions about the Shares being offered under this Prospectus or any other matter,then you should consult your stockbroker, accountant or other professional adviser.

The Shares offered under this Prospectus should be considered speculative.