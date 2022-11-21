Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Volt Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VRC   AU000000VRC9

VOLT RESOURCES LIMITED

(VRC)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10 2022-11-21 am EST
0.0170 AUD   -5.56%
09:14aVolt Resources considers $10mln fundraise a "fantastic outcome"
AQ
09:14aVolt Resources considers $10mln fundraise a 'fantastic outcome'
EQ
11/15Volt Resources to Raise $7 Million in Placement
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Volt Resources considers $10mln fundraise a 'fantastic outcome'

11/21/2022 | 09:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: Volt Resources Ltd
Volt Resources considers $10mln fundraise a 'fantastic outcome'

21.11.2022 / 15:12 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

0.jpg
Contact Details

Proactive

Proactive UK Ltd

+44 20 7989 0813

uk@proactiveinvestors.com


News Source: News Direct

21.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Volt Resources Ltd
United States
ISIN: AU000000VRC9
EQS News ID: 1492829

 
End of News EQS News Service

1492829  21.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1492829&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about VOLT RESOURCES LIMITED
09:14aVolt Resources considers $10mln fundraise a "fantastic outcome"
AQ
09:14aVolt Resources considers $10mln fundraise a 'fantastic outcome'
EQ
11/15Volt Resources to Raise $7 Million in Placement
MT
11/11Volt Resources Requests Trading Halt
MT
10/31Volt Resources Issues Shares, Options to Chairman
MT
10/31Volt Resources discusses joint development agreement with 24M Technologies
AQ
10/31Volt Resources discusses joint development agreement with 24M Technologies
EQ
10/2624M Technologies, Inc. and Volt Resources Limited Execute a Graphite Supply Memorandum ..
CI
10/24Volt Resources Limited Enters into A Joint Development Agreement with 24M Technologies
CI
10/19Volt Resources Limited announced that it expects to receive AUD 0.784 million in fundin..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -16,4 M -11,0 M -11,0 M
Net cash 2022 0,36 M 0,24 M 0,24 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,84x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 60,9 M 40,7 M 40,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart VOLT RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Volt Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLT RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Trevor John Matthews Managing Director & Director
Asimwe Kabunga Non-Executive Chairman
Giacomo Fazio Non-Executive Director
Alex Cowie Investor Relations Contact
Robert Featherby Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLT RESOURCES LIMITED-35.71%41
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-12.92%51 942
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-5.98%44 855
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-26.76%42 142
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-30.79%10 858
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.2.39%8 746