EQS-News: Volt Resources Ltd

Volt Resources discusses joint development agreement with 24M Technologies



31.10.2022 / 15:51 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Contact Details Proactive Australia Pty Ltd Jonathan Jackson +61 431 597 771 action.australia@proactiveinvestors.com Company Website https://www.proactiveinvestors.com.au/

News Source: News Direct

News Source: News Direct

31.10.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

