Hardman & Co Research : Volta Finance Limited (VTA): Volta's seven yield uplifts

01/11/2021 | 11:06am EST
 Hardman & Co Research 
Hardman & Co Research: Volta Finance Limited (VTA): Volta's seven yield 
uplifts 
 
11-Jan-2021 / 16:05 GMT/BST 
 
       Hardman & Co Research: Volta's seven yield uplifts 
 
          In this note, we explore the dividend yield uplift that Volta offers 
investors. It is generated from six asset yield uplifts inherent to its model, 
   including: i) structured debt yields above mainstream debt; ii) CLOs' yield 
  above structured debt; iii) Volta's flexible mandate generating yields above 
  the CLO market as whole; iv) current reinvestments at an above-average yield 
   over the market; v) reinvestment yields offering a material pick-up against 
  maturing business; and vi) expectation of a pick-up in Volta's dividend with 
           retentions, and as asset valuations approach forecast cashflows and 
              sentiment-driven discounts reduce. 
 
              Please click on the link below for the full report 
 
https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/voltas-seven-yield-up 
              lifts/ [1] 
 
  If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest 
              by clicking on the above link 
 
To contact us:               Contact: 
 
Hardman & Co                 Mark Thomas     mt@hardmanandco.com 
1 Frederick's Place 
 
London 
                             +44 (0) 20 3692 
                             7075 
 
EC2R 8AE 
 
www.hardmanandco.com 
 
Follow us on Twitter 
@HardmanandCo 
 
 Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please 
       click here [2] to read the statement. 
 
          About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing 
specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, 
        sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly 
experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional 
      investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles 
       across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement 
 programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by 
   the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the 
              disclaimer where this is the case. 
 
 Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative 
        of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the 
   Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman 
            Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. 
 
Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, 
       market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as 
  defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made 
  available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their 
   categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is 
neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read 
              the note for the full disclaimer. 
 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
End of Announcement - EQS News Service 
 
1159821 11-Jan-2021 
 
 
1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=bbeeb816f5785242bfe05506ed15932d&application_id=1159821&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 
2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5a632f52f80bd372265e4041a743aa1c&application_id=1159821&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 11, 2021 11:05 ET (16:05 GMT)

