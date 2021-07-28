Log in
    VTA   GG00B1GHHH78

VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED

(VTA)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 07/27 11:29:59 am
6.08 EUR   --.--%
HARDMAN & CO RESEARCH : Volta Finance Limited (VTA): Yield (10%, covered and growing) + capital growth
DJ
VOLTA FINANCE : Director Declaration
PU
VOLTA FINANCE : Director Declaration
AQ
Hardman & Co Research : Volta Finance Limited (VTA): Yield (10%, covered and growing) + capital growth

07/28/2021 | 02:21am EDT
Hardman & Co Research 
Hardman & Co Research: Volta Finance Limited (VTA): Yield (10%, covered and growing) + capital growth 
28-Jul-2021 / 07:20 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Hardman & Co Research: Volta Finance Ltd 
Yield (10%, covered and growing) + capital growth 
In our note, Re-Set, Re-Fi, Re-Light my Fire, published on 5 May 2021, we explored how favourable market conditions 
mean that CLO vehicles can re-finance debt cheaply. This enhances the value of Volta's CLO equity positions, which have 
been increased substantially in recent years, and is expected to lift total returns by 1%-1.5% p.a. for several years. 
The higher cashflow further backs an already covered dividend, with a 2022E yield of 10.1%. With returns above the cost 
of the dividend, the NAV is growing (supporting further dividend growth). With income and capital growth appealing to a 
range of investors, the discount to NAV may narrow. 
Please click on the link below for the full report: 
https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/yield-10-covered-and-growing-capital-growth/ 
If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 
